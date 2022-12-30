ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says

By Isaiah Varela
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in light rain southbound on San Benito Avenue. Due to speed and wet roadways, he was unable to control his car, veered to the right, and overturned into a dirt field.

A 22-year-old woman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by officials. They say the four other passengers, ranging in age from 20 to 25, suffered moderate to major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol says neither drugs nor alcohol are contributing factors to the crash and suspects the woman ejected was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.



YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

