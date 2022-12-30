Read full article on original website
MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the...
Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's basketball
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss. A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
MSUB splits New Year's Eve doubleheader with NNU
BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University. The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.
Rocky Mountain College men, women tune up for league with wins
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams ended the nonconference portions of their schedules with victories at home over Dickinson State University on Friday night. The Battlin' Bear men got 15 points from Jesse Owens and 14 from Kael Robinson and used a strong second half in rallying past...
University of Providence snaps five-game slide with win over SAIT
BILLINGS - After suffering a tough loss Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic, the Providence men snapped a five-game losing streak Friday with a 101-81 win over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Friday in Billings. Marcus Stephens scored a team-high 26 points to lead six Argos in...
Weasels wiggle past the Hogs in Billings Central's infamous scrimmage
BILLINGS- The Hogs vs. Weasels game is a special tradition for Billings Central and head coach Jim Stergar. The scrimmage goes back to Stergar's days at Ronan and Billings Senior, and it gives the guys some fun competition during the break between Christmas and New Year's. The matchup features the...
Dan Mortensen to speak at Dawson CC's Hall of Fame ceremony
GLENDIVE — Seven-time world rodeo champion Dan Mortensen of Billings will be the master of ceremonies when Dawson Community College honors its fourth Hall of Fame class on the weekend of Jan. 14-15. Mortensen is in pro rodeo's Hall of Fame. He is a six-time world champion in saddle bronc riding, and a one-time all-around champion.
Well Pared closing Dec. 31
BILLINGS, Mont. - Health food restaurant Well Pared announced it will close December 31 after nine years in Billings. On the Well Pared Facebook page, Owner Nicole Griffith said:. It is now, with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we have determined the business is not sustainable...
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
St. Vincent welcomes first baby of 2023
BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning. The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit. Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and...
Billings juvenile taken to hospital after stabbing Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an altercation on S24th St W. in Billings. Billings police responded to the 300 block of S24th St W. around 6:19 pm Friday. Two juvenile males were reportedly involved in an altercation when one stabbed the...
Billings Police Department advises caution for New Year's Eve driving
BILLINGS, Mont. - New Year's Eve is known as one of the deadliest holidays of the year, with people coming back from the celebration unaware they are not able to drive. "We don't want anyone to start 2023 off with an arrest for impaired driving," said Lieutenant Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department.
New Year's Resolutions at Sweetwater Retirement Community
As we head into 2023, we decided to ask our community elders what they thought about New Year's resolutions, holiday plans, and life in general. We had some good laughs and learned quite a bit at Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings.
