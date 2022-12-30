Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 47 seconds. That’s how long Maui police say an officer was on scene before opening fire on a man who charged at him last week in Kahului. The man who was shot has been identified by his mother as 29-year-old Reynaldo Ricarde, of Kahului. The department...
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
mauinow.com
Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting
*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
KITV.com
Pilot identified in December Life Flight plane crash off Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Life Flight has identified the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance crash off of Maui in mid-December. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec.15.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 04, 2023
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 04, 2023. May they rest in peace. Takako Fujimoto, 94, of Kahului, went home to Jesus on Dec. 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was a LPN at Maunalani and Maui Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1982 to baby-sit her granddaughter, provide caregiving for family members, and volunteer with the hospital auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, singing hymnals, praying and watching her Biblical videos.
KITV.com
Suspect sought for home invasion, assault in upcountry Maui
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and assault in the Pukalani area over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect. According to Maui police, the man entered a Pukalani home on Sunday and assaulted the owner. Investigators did not specify the type of assault.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
KITV.com
Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
mauinow.com
Video: Maui rings in 2023
Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year. *Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals. Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.
Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
According to Maui police, there is an active police investigation in Kahului.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 6, 2023
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: The holiday Lane Closure Restriction runs from Monday, Dec. 19, through Monday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
Hawaii Magazine
Mālama: Restoring Maui’s Olowalu Valley
Nestled on Mauna Kahālāwai on Maui is a hidden oasis. Native Hawaiian plants like the a‘ali‘i, a shrub with small green leaves and burgundy flowers, grow in a forest among naio, a false sandalwood, and alehe‘e, a tree with delicate and fragrant white flowers. Nearby, kalo (taro) sprout from a lo‘i (an irrigated terrace, especially for taro) alongside tubers of ‘uala (sweet potato). This is Kipuka Olowalu, a reserve committed to reviving the native ecosystems and biodiversity of Maui’s Olowalu Valley, which stretches from the mountains to the 1,000-acre reef below.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
mauinow.com
Maui community collects 1,870 gifts for keiki in need during holiday toy drive
Maui United Way, and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center with sponsorship from Pacific Media Group, held their annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children in need on Maui. It’s been eight years since the two agencies joined forces and have been serving our community’s keiki with the help of generous donors.
