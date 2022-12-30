Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Huntington Station Hit-and-Run

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station Thursday night.

A woman attempting to cross New York Avenue at 1290 New York Ave., Huntington Station, was struck by a dark-colored sedan that then fled the scene heading south. The crash occurred at 7:10 p.m., near the merger with Depot Road.

She was taken by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.







