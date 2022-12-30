ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

China risks loom over U.S. tech giants Tesla and Apple as share prices plunge

Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker reported deliveries that fell short of analyst expectations. Apple dropped more than 3% as concerns resurfaced about iPhone demand. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Wages too high, China reopening

1. Employment number Friday. Federal Reserve should move if we don't get above 4% unemployment and wages don't fall. Wage inflation seems to be the only thing that matters to central bankers. The Homestretch, our new audio feature to get you ready for the final hour of trading, starts Tuesday. Look for the alert. Here's my Sunday commentary, detailing our worldview for the first half of 2023 and the stocks that will win in the new year. The overall market looks higher on the first trading day of 2023 after Wall Street on Friday closed out a terrible 2022.
CNBC

Stock futures are flat as investors digest Fed minutes, look ahead to labor data

Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the hawkishness of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes released in the afternoon toward labor data coming later this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36 points, trading down around 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Wynn, Traeger, Amazon and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Wynn Resorts added more than 3.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded the hotel and casino operator, saying it sees a significant reopening opportunity and citing China's moves toward a full reopening. The call gave a boost to. — The...
CNBC

Five Chinese startups that survived a tough year of Covid lockdowns

BEIJING — In a year of Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions, some Chinese startups that survived found growth online and overseas. China's economy likely grew by just 3% in 2022, economists estimate. Lockdowns stifled business and kept investors from vetting deals. The path to an IPO in the United States — an important route to reaping investment returns — essentially froze.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Apple's market cap fell bellow $2 trillion. Regulators warn banks about crypto fraud. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks started the year with a stumble after the long holiday weekend. The Dow and the S&P closed down slightly, while the Nasdaq, hit by declines in.
CNBC

Ron Insana: History suggests the market rebounds in 2023. What could go wrong? Plenty

"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
CNBC

Microsoft drops after UBS analysts warn of weakness in the cloud

Shares of Microsoft dropped during a broader tech rally Wednesday after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead said the latest round of field checks into the business lowered the bank's confidence in the stock. Keirstead said Azure is facing "steep growth deceleration." shares closed...
CNBC

What to expect from the IPO market in 2023

Jeff Solomon, Cowen CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss whether this year will be better for the IPO and overall markets. In the U.S., the number of IPOs fell 76% in 2022 from previous years.

