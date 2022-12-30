1. Employment number Friday. Federal Reserve should move if we don't get above 4% unemployment and wages don't fall. Wage inflation seems to be the only thing that matters to central bankers. The Homestretch, our new audio feature to get you ready for the final hour of trading, starts Tuesday. Look for the alert. Here's my Sunday commentary, detailing our worldview for the first half of 2023 and the stocks that will win in the new year. The overall market looks higher on the first trading day of 2023 after Wall Street on Friday closed out a terrible 2022.

1 DAY AGO