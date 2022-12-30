Mounties Roll Past Cougars With 42 Point Victory

It had been nine days since the Alleghany Mountaineers (5-2) last stepped on the basketball court for in-game competition.

The result during that layoff, no rust.

Coach Nolan Caldwell had his team ready for one of its final meetings ever with the Covington Cougars (4-2) as his Mountaineers team scored the games first 20 points in route to an 84-42 road victory over the cross-town rival.

The Mountaineers finished with four players in double figures.

Davien Moore paced the winners with a game and season-high 23 points. Moore knocked down a pair of three-pointers during the Mountaineers 20-0 scoring run that opened the game.

Meanwhile, Eli Entsminger scored 11 points for the Mountaineers, while Chris Harden and Chase DePriest each added in 10 points a piece.

The game was nearly similar to their last meeting in Low Moor at the Boo Boo Whitehead Christmas Tournament where the Mountaineers won 58-31 over the Cougars.

For the Cougars, they had not seen in-game competition since the Christmas Tournament at Alleghany High School where they beat the Boys Home in the consolation game.

The loss though, just the teams second (both coming to the Mountaineers).

It was a solid effort on the home-side from J'yon Smith who led the team with a team-high 17 points, while Desmond Jordan chipped in with 15 points.

The Mountaineers are back home this Friday for a makeup game against Fort Defiance. The JV game starts at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Next for the Cougars, they are off for the next eight days. They return to the court on Friday, January 6th when they host Bath County.

The Mountaineers JV (6-1) team defeated the Cougars (2-3) 61-27.

