Liberty Escapes Past Lady Mountaineers, 66-64

A classic in Low Moor.

In what was a battle of the unbeaten, Mountaineer Arena saw an exciting game that ended with an exciting finish.

Unfortunately, for the home-team, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (6-1) they were on the wrong side of the exciting finish as the Liberty Lady Minutemen (9-0) escaped Low Moor with a thrilling 66-64 victory.

The loss was the first for the Lady Mountaineers, despite knocking down eight three-pointers.

In a game that was all about scoring runs, each team traded leads that seemed no higher than five or six points.

After their back and forth game, it came down to the final seconds. In the fourth quarter trailing 64-62 with under 30 seconds remaining, Macyn Cash knocked in a game-tying layup.

The Lady Minutemen this time with 11 seconds left took a jump shot from the corner that missed, but the team got their biggest rebound of the night from Iyanna Sigei's who brought in the offensive rebound and put it back up for two points with 3.4 seconds left in the game. The Lady Minutemen outrebounded the Lady Mountaineers 38-26.

With a chance to tie or win the game, the Lady Mountaineers inbounded the ball and Kendell Keene from 30+ feet away attempted a game-winner that was off the mark. However, the game clock never started.

After the referees got together, they decided to wipe of 1.5 seconds and left 1.9 on the clock, but the gave the ball back to the Lady Mountaineers for another opportunity. With a chance to tie the game, Cash's shot was off the mark as the Lady Minutemen narrowly escaped with a two point victory.

In the loss, Cash dropped in a season-high 24 points. Meanwhile, Keene scored 12 points, while Abbie Fridley scored a season-high 10 points.

For the Lady Minutemen, they were led by Shania Brown who led all scorers with a game-high 34 points. Sigei and Cierra St. John each added 11 points for the Lady Minutemen.

These two teams will meet again this coming Monday at Liberty. Meanwhile, the Lady Mountaineers are back home this Friday as they host Auburn at 7:30 p.m.

Team 1 2 3 4 Ttl

LHS 12 12 19 23 66

AHS 10 19 16 19 64

