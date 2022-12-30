Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
Suspect alleged to be wielding knife killed in officer-involved shooting in Redlands
Authorities say a man was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Redlands after brandishing a weapon. The incident unfolded about 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Joni Lane. It was there police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence disturbance. When officers arrived, they located the man outside of the residence with a knife. For several minutes, officers worked to negotiate with the suspect to drop his weapon. After refusing to follow commands, and engaging in what police described as an "overt act toward [officers] with the weapon", an officer-involved shooting unfolded. The man, who was believed to be 32 years old, died at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information was asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.
kyma.com
Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy
JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
Fontana Herald News
Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana
Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
foxla.com
'Worst experience of our lives': Riverside Co. family who called 911 shares surveillance of cop shooting
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, and now surveillance video shows the aftermath following the deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of...
foxla.com
Body found at base of cliff near San Pedro's Sunken City
A body was found Sunday at the base of a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 10:38 a.m. Sunday from county lifeguards reporting a possible fatality at the base of the cliff. The victim was located and a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
KGO
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Community members and fellow law enforcement colleagues are mourning the loss of Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty. Loved ones brought flowers and candles in Cordero's memory to a growing memorial for the beloved deputy at the Jurupa...
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted
January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
Man killed after being hit by DUI driver in Long Beach
A man was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach Saturday afternoon. According to Long Beach Police Department, the man was attempting to push his car out of the road at around 5:20 p.m., near the 300 block of Market Street, when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a driver suspected to be driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI, and closed Market Street between Elm Avenue and Linden Avenue as they investigated the incident. A woman was also attempting to help the man push the car out of the road. Police did not disclose whether she was struck by the vehicle as well, or if she was able to avoid contact.
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase
A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
California Deputy Killed by Man With Violent Criminal Past Allowed Free: Sheriff
The suspect accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy dead in Southern California on Thursday had an “extensive violent past” and had committed a “third strike” offense last year, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed after he pulled over a truck in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conference. Suspect William Shae McKay, 44, was later located and killed in a shootout with other deputies, Bianco added. The sheriff said McKay’s criminal record stretched back over two decades and included convictions for robbery, kidnapping, and the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog. Bianco also said that McKay had been convicted of a “third strike” offense in 2021 which should have seen him sentenced to 25 years to life, but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail and later allowed his release after an arrest for failing to attend his sentencing. “He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life,” Bianco said. “We would not be here today if the judge had done her job.”Read it at ABC News
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
foxla.com
Orange County hiker who was reported missing has been found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A hiker who was reported missing Friday has been found dead, Orange County Sheriff officials reported Saturday. According to the sheriff's department, 63-year-old Jeffrey Paul Morton left his home Friday, Dec. 30 around 2:30 a.m. to go hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park. He was expected...
