Japanese architect and ‘postmodern giant’ Arata Isozaki dies aged 91

Arata Isozaki in 2014. The prominent Japanese architect has died aged 91.

Pritzker-winning Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, known for his avant garde style and category-defying works, has died at the age of 91, his office says.

Isozaki died of old age at his home in Okinawa on Wednesday, with the funeral to be attended only by his close family, the office said in a statement on Friday.

Isozaki was seen as a postmodern giant who combined influences from Asian and western culture and history in his designs, at a time when US and European styles dominated global architecture.

A protege of the legendary Kenzo Tange, the first Japanese architect to win the Pritzker Prize, Isozaki’s best-known works include the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, as well as the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, which was designed for the 1992 Summer Olympics.

He was also behind the Team Disney Building, the administrative headquarters for the Walt Disney Company in Florida, among other iconic structures.

Born in Oita, south-western Japan, in 1931, Isozaki was also an influential author and social critic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StZXI_0jyNJ6Rx00
The Domus museum, designed by Arata Isozaki, in A Coruna, Spain. Photograph: Xurxo Lobato/Getty Images

He was 14 when Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, and the postwar ruins of Japan stayed with him.

“I grew up near ground zero. It was in complete ruins, and there was no architecture, no buildings and not even a city,” he said.

“So my first experience of architecture was the void of architecture, and I began to consider how people might rebuild their homes and cities.”

In awarding him the 2019 award, the Pritzker committee praised the blend of influences seen in his work.

“Isozaki was one of the first Japanese architects to build outside of Japan during a time when western civilisations traditionally influenced the east,” said Tom Pritzker, chairman of Hyatt Foundation, the award’s sponsor.

Isozaki’s work “was distinctively influenced by his global citizenry – truly international”, he added.

The jury described his architecture as work that “never merely replicated the status quo”.

“His search for meaningful architecture was reflected in his buildings that, to this day, defy stylistic categorisations.”

Why am I learning Ukrainian? Because language is political for the country I’ve grown to love

Last autumn, I started to learn Ukrainian. After a reporting trip to the country, I felt that on my return, I really should try to be less than totally linguistically helpless. The Ukrainian Institute in London offers group and individual lessons remotely with highly qualified teachers but, perversely perhaps, I decide I would like to learn from an instructor based in the country itself. I am recommended a friend of a friend, an internal refugee from the capital now living in Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine.
The Guardian

Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as leader of the Catholic church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013, died on Saturday aged 95, three days after his successor, Pope Francis, warned the world that he was gravely ill. The Vatican announced that Francis would preside at Benedict’s funeral in St...
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
