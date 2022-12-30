Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-R boys basketball falls to Old Rochester
TAUNTON— It was another day full of holiday tournament action for Greater Taunton area teams.
Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights of the day.
Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Old Rochester
SCORE: Old Rochester 55, Bridgewater-Raynham 49
LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School
DATE: Dec. 29
RECORD: 1-4 (0-0 SEC)
HIGHLIGHTS: DJ Overall led the way for the Trojans with 14 points while Luke Barry had 11, Bobby Louis had eight, Tyler Cattoggio had seven points and 11 rebounds and Jake Golden had six points and seven rebounds. B-R finished fourth in the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament while Charlestown won it all.
NEXT GAME: Saturday at Mansfield
Skip Karam Tournament: Taunton boys basketbal l falls to Durfee in title game
Boys Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Archbishop Williams
SCORE: Archbishop Williams 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 4
LOCATION: Bridgewater Ice Arena
DATE: Dec. 29
RECORD: 0-5
NEXT GAME: Saturday at Falmouth
Taunton Holiday Classic: Taunton girls basketball bested by Durfee
Boys Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk vs. Prout
SCORE: Prout 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 1
LOCATION: Schneider Arena
DATE: Dec. 29
RECORD: 4-1 (1-0 South Coast Conference)
HIGHLIGHTS: Noah Bastis scored the lone goal for the Falcon Warriors as they fell to the Crusaders in the Prout Christmas Tournament title game.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Somerset Berkley
