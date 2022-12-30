ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-R boys basketball falls to Old Rochester

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

TAUNTON— It was another day full of holiday tournament action for Greater Taunton area teams.

Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights of the day.

Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 55, Bridgewater-Raynham 49

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Dec. 29

RECORD: 1-4 (0-0 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: DJ Overall led the way for the Trojans with 14 points while Luke Barry had 11, Bobby Louis had eight, Tyler Cattoggio had seven points and 11 rebounds and Jake Golden had six points and seven rebounds. B-R finished fourth in the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament while Charlestown won it all.

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Mansfield

Skip Karam Tournament: Taunton boys basketbal l falls to Durfee in title game

Boys Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Archbishop Williams

SCORE: Archbishop Williams 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 4

LOCATION: Bridgewater Ice Arena

DATE: Dec. 29

RECORD: 0-5

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Falmouth

Taunton Holiday Classic: Taunton girls basketball bested by Durfee

Boys Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk vs. Prout

SCORE: Prout 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 1

LOCATION: Schneider Arena

DATE: Dec. 29

RECORD: 4-1 (1-0 South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Noah Bastis scored the lone goal for the Falcon Warriors as they fell to the Crusaders in the Prout Christmas Tournament title game.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Somerset Berkley

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-R boys basketball falls to Old Rochester

