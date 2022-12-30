USC at Washington odds, picks and predictions

The USC Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1) for a Friday night Pac-12 battle in Seattle. Opening tip at Alaska Airlines Arena is slated for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the USC vs. Washington odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

USC has not lost since Nov. 25 and returns to action after an 8-day holiday break. The Men of Troy tote a 6-game overall winning streak and a 2-game run against the number into this contest up the coast. They are playing just their 2nd true road game of the season.

The Huskies last played Dec. 21, losing 84-61 (as a +3.5 ‘dog) to an Auburn team that Southern Cal had beaten 74-71 in overtime 3 days earlier. Washington yielded the 84 points to the Tigers after holding foes to just 64.5 points per game in their previous 12 outings.

USC at Washington odds

Lines last updated at 12:11 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): USC -1.5 (-105) | Washington +1.5 (-115)

USC -1.5 (-105) | Washington +1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

USC at Washington picks and predictions

Prediction

Washington 74, USC 70

Not available.

The Trojans are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS win. The Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a double-digit loss at home.

USC swept 2 games from UW last season, but the Huskies went 2-0 ATS. This season these teams are very similar in a lot of ways. Look for the home team to have an edge coming off the Christmas layoff and for Washington to have an edge in the turnover war and in getting closer looks.

BACK THE HUSKIES +1.5 (-115).

Neither team has played a strong group of offenses so far. The Over is 5-1 in the Huskies last 6 games vs. teams with a winning percentage over .600. And the Over is 4-1 in UW’s last 5 home games.

AVOID on the current figure, but look to bet the Over if the total gets to 141.5.

