Coppin State at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions

The Coppin State Eagles (5-11) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4) meet Friday at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Coppin State vs. Rutgers odds and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Eagles lost 83-65 at Richmond on Wednesday as a 14.5-point underdog, and Coppin State is just 1-5 straight up in the last 6 outings with a 3-7-1 against the spread (ATS) in the last 11. The Over and Under has alternated in the last 5 contests for the Eagles.

The Scarlet Knights roughed up Bucknell on Friday, 85-50 to cover a 19-point number. Rutgers also routed Wake Forest 81-57 prior to that, bouncing back after a pair of losses to Ohio State and Seton Hall. Rutgers is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 games.

Coppin State at Rutgers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:16 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board (OTB)

: Off the board (OTB) Against the spread (ATS) : Coppin State +25.5 (-115) | Rutgers -25.5 (-105)

: Coppin State +25.5 (-115) | Rutgers -25.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Coppin State at Rutgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Rutgers 86, Coppin State 55

Not available at the time of publishing.

RUTGERS -25.5 (-105) seems like an awfully big number, and it should be a close shave for those playing the favorite.

However, the Scarlet Knights play a tremendous brand of defense while the Eagles are atrocious on D. It might be close early on, but Rutgers will pull away in the 2nd half for the convincing win.

UNDER 141.5 (-105) is the lean — but play a half-unit at most.

Rutgers allows just 54.3 PPG to rank No. 4 in the nation, and it has posted a 36.2% defensive field-goal percentage (6th) and 25.2% 3-point percentage (3rd). The Scarlet Knights won’t allow the Eagles to run like they want.

You would think the Under would be a slam-dunk play based on Rutgers’ defensive numbers, but Coppin allows 86.9 PPG, one of the worst marks in the nation, and they’re allowing a 47.4% FG percentage, while yielding 35.1% from behind the arc, too.

