Related
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence
PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Idaho State Journal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2022
Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumph and tragedy in 2022. From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 to the resurrection of an 80-year-old Gate City tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community. The...
Shields, Ron
Ron Shields passed over into the Happy Hunting Grounds of Paradise at 0537 on Christmas Day, 25 December, 2022, of natural causes at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ron was born in Los Angeles, California, in November 1937, during the Great Depression. His Missouri family was seeking work there in the classic "Grapes of Wrath" fashion. Ron chose to be "crispy crittered" as he always jokingly remarked and has a special place in mind for his remains to be thrown upon the wind. When the weather gets a little better, the family will assemble to honor his final wishes and have a picnic to celebrate his life. Ron is survived by six sons and two daughters, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Ron and Fred Shields of Salmon ID, Aaron, Ryan and Sterling Shields of Idaho Falls, ID, Dakota Shields of Pocatello, ID; daughters, Krysstina Shields-Schmit of Navarre FL, Andrina Shields of Scottsdale, AZ; and sister Donna (Shields) of Independence, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Shields of Grandview, MO; brother, Richard Shields of Grandview, MO; sister, Patty of Independence MO; and grandson, Robbie Graves of Scottsdale, AZ. A full version of the obituary and a condolences page may be found at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Ron-Shields Ron 11/26/1937 - 12/25/2022Shields.
Lockes, Darald
Darald Earl Lockes, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 30, 2022, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living. He was under the care of his loving family and Eden Hospice. Darald was born September 30, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Lockes and Martha Eva Johnson Lockes. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On December 31, 1953, he married Esther Bernice Croft in Rigby, Idaho. Darald and Bernice made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darald owned and operated Con's Body Shop and later Darald & Dan's Collision Repair. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, bowling, woodworking, his horses, guns, muzzle loading, and Mountain Man Rendezvous. Darald is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bernice Lockes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Vicki (Todd) Beattie of Ammon, ID, Connie Furniss of Ammon, ID, Cindy (Ryan) Laird of Idaho Falls, ID, Lorie (Carl) Reis of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Leah (Tony) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; 22 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Martha Lockes; brother, Bud Lockes; sisters, Virginia Hill, Evalyn Priest, and Norma Gean Bielby; granddaughter, Katie Ann Long; and great-grandson, Keegan Todd Beattie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam Day Foundation at www.samdayfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darald 9/30/1934 - 12/30/2022Earl Lockes.
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
Carroll football signs Idaho State transfer Mason Harwood
HELENA — After four years and two coaching changes at Idaho State, Mason Harwood is seeking a fresh start and he feels like he’s found that at Carroll College. The former Bengal defensive lineman, who entered his name in the transfer portal in November, announced his commitment to Carroll on Wednesday.
Old Town New Roots offering vintage video games and records in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Matt Kelly opened his vintage video games and records shop known as Old Town New Roots in November not by a vision of his own, but by that of his children. During homeschooling amidst the pandemic, Kelly proposed the assignment of creating a business of their own for his kids. “One of them made resin stuff, and the other wanted to resell video games. We just started collecting...
Starnes, Mildred
Mildred Lucille Starnes, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. Mildred was born March 13, 1932, in LaFeria, Texas, to Noah Pearson Hadley and Ethel Johnson Hadley. She grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho. On July 23, 1950, she married Leslie William Starnes in Buhl, Idaho. Mildred and Leslie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was a very loving mother. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Diana (Von) McMunn of Lovell, WY; daughter, Karen (Steve) Dambach of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Timothy (Carrie) Starnes of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ronda Thomas; husband, Leslie William Starnes; and parents, Noah and Ethel Hadley. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mildred 3/13/1932 - 12/29/2022Lucille Starnes.
Edstrom, Vernon
Vernon H Edstrom, 90, of Rexburg died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. He was born to Arvid and Pearl Edstrom, in Independence, Idaho, on March 18th 1932. He married Ruth Winter and had 4 sons, Steve, Dan, Eric, and Jeff. After his first wife passed he married Ruth Christensen and was married to her for 21 years. He spent his life teaching his sons the importance of hard work, because of this his legacy lives on. He was loved by all who knew him including his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Vernon taught school in Fremont, and Madison school districts for 20 years, he also worked at Ricks college working at the bowling alley. He was also a finishing carpenter and helped build homes. But his favorite of his many careers was farming with his boys. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his sons; Steve, Dan, Eric, and Jeff. He is also survived by his siblings, Delbert, Wanda, Verda, and Delynn. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth and a brother Wendall. He passed Christmas eve and was reunited with his beloved Ruth, and what a joyous reunion that was. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Until we meet again. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Burton East Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment with military rites will follow in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Vernon 3/18/1932 - 12/24/2022Edstrom.
Barnes, Lillian Alleen
Lillian Barnes 4/24/1939 - 12/29/2022 Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
