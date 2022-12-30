Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected
A series of storms slamming the Bay Area will feature what is being called a "brutal" system expected to bring widespread flooding, outages, heavy gusts and other storm-related problems across the region. The latest wave of rain from an atmospheric river begins Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The entire...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm
After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Threatens to Bring ‘Bomb Cyclone' to California This Week. Here's What That Means
California’s governor issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday as much of the state braced for a winter storm that may trigger what meteorologists call a “bomb cyclone.”. Residents in the San Francisco Bay Area were being asked to leave their homes only if necessary as potentially life-threatening weather conditions...
NBC Bay Area
Peninsula Residents Bracing for Another Big Hit From Bay Area Storms
Dozens of homeowners in Redwood City who faced flooding over the weekend are now rushing to prepare for another strong storm. Marianne Favro has more in the video report above. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest storm updates.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Residents Prepare for More Rain
San Francisco is already preparing for the upcoming storm, just days removed from the atmospheric river that caused massive flooding around the city. “Knowing it had already been raining for 12 hours, I thought they (storm barriers) would be out there,” said business owner Cleto Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a...
NBC Bay Area
‘The Problem Is Too Much, Too Fast': Officials Keep Eye on Rising Reservoirs
Recent storms have filled up reservoirs across the drought-stricken Bay Area and California, but that may be a cause for concern with more wet weather on the way. As NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall points out, a reservoir at 100% capacity now means the rain in the forecast will have nowhere to go except downstream.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags
Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
NBC Bay Area
First Responders Gear Up for Potential Rescue Missions During Storm
Emergency response agencies across the Bay Area on Tuesday were beefing up staffing and getting boats ready for potential rescue missions in advance of Wednesday's atmospheric river storm. After the flooding last weekend, crews say rescue missions are inevitable, but how many and how severe could depend on the decisions...
NBC Bay Area
Busted Water Main Causes Sinkhole, Disables Vehicle in Daly City
A broken water main caused a sinkhole that partially swallowed up a parked vehicle in a Daly City neighborhood overnight Tuesday. The busted pipe occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Castle Street in Daly City. The ensuing sinkhole caused the sidewalk and part of the street to collapse and took a 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV with it.
NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo
A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
NBC Bay Area
Tesla Crash at Devil's Slide Believed to Be Intentional; Driver Arrested: CHP
The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after investigators said they believe the crash was intentional, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked...
NBC Bay Area
HEARTS IN SF 2023
The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation is proud to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. To honor such an impressive milestone for our city, they are bringing you. two ways to celebrate this 150-year legacy at the iconic San Francisco City Hall. Hearts...
NBC Bay Area
Alameda County's First Black District Attorney Gets to Work
Pamela Price, Alameda County's first Black district attorney, officially started work Tuesday. In her first day on the job, Price talked about some of the big goals she has in mind. "That we are able to deal with our mental health crisis, that we are able to provide alternatives to...
