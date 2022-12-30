ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected

A series of storms slamming the Bay Area will feature what is being called a "brutal" system expected to bring widespread flooding, outages, heavy gusts and other storm-related problems across the region. The latest wave of rain from an atmospheric river begins Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The entire...
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm

After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Residents Prepare for More Rain

San Francisco is already preparing for the upcoming storm, just days removed from the atmospheric river that caused massive flooding around the city. “Knowing it had already been raining for 12 hours, I thought they (storm barriers) would be out there,” said business owner Cleto Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

First Responders Gear Up for Potential Rescue Missions During Storm

Emergency response agencies across the Bay Area on Tuesday were beefing up staffing and getting boats ready for potential rescue missions in advance of Wednesday's atmospheric river storm. After the flooding last weekend, crews say rescue missions are inevitable, but how many and how severe could depend on the decisions...
EMERYVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Busted Water Main Causes Sinkhole, Disables Vehicle in Daly City

A broken water main caused a sinkhole that partially swallowed up a parked vehicle in a Daly City neighborhood overnight Tuesday. The busted pipe occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Castle Street in Daly City. The ensuing sinkhole caused the sidewalk and part of the street to collapse and took a 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV with it.
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo

A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

HEARTS IN SF 2023

The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation is proud to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. To honor such an impressive milestone for our city, they are bringing you. two ways to celebrate this 150-year legacy at the iconic San Francisco City Hall. Hearts...
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County's First Black District Attorney Gets to Work

Pamela Price, Alameda County's first Black district attorney, officially started work Tuesday. In her first day on the job, Price talked about some of the big goals she has in mind. "That we are able to deal with our mental health crisis, that we are able to provide alternatives to...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

