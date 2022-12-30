Read full article on original website
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Nobel-nominated vaccine expert warns of Covid complacency: ‘We’re still losing too many lives’
Joe Biden was wrong to declare the coronavirus pandemic over in the US, one of the country’s leading experts on the virus has told the Guardian. Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that the US president’s statement in September, that “the pandemic is over”, was mistaken and a poor message to send to the American public.
India finds four cases of Covid variant that is driving up disease numbers in China
India has detected four cases of the BF.7 strain of the coronavirus that has been behind the spike in cases in China.Three cases of the strain of the Omicron variant of the virus have been detected in the western state of Gujarat, while one has been confirmed from Odisha. Of the three infected in Gujarat, two were from Ahmedabad and the third person in Vadodara was visiting from the US.All four patients were asymptomatic and were treated in home isolation and eventually recovered. The cases were reportedly recorded in July, September and November this year. The strain is believed...
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
People are pictured wearing masks in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022, as COVID cases continue to rise. Scientists have warned that the Omicron subvariants driving COVID cases among Americans appear to elude the immune system as well as medical treatments for the virus. In a new study published...
COVID hospitalizations skyrocket
Average new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. jumped up by more than 20% during the seven-day period ending Monday to nearly 5,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s not just you. Everyone really is sick this holiday season as the U.S. battles a ‘worst in a decade’ flu and rising COVID cases
The winter COVID surge is only part of the problem, as the U.S. confronts a flu for the record books and a fierce resurgence of RSV, among other infections.
Risk of a dangerous new Covid variant in China is ‘quite low,’ U.S. health expert says
BEIJING — It’s unlikely that a dangerous new Covid-19 variant is spreading in China, said Dr. Chris Murray, Seattle-based director of a health research center at the University of Washington. His comments Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” come as U.S. health officials warned this week about the...
Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge
At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation.
US life expectancy reaches 25-year low, according to CDC
Life expectancy in the United States has hit its lowest point in 25 years due to the cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing drug epidemic.
CDC tracking rise of new XBB.1.5 COVID variant, already more than 40% of U.S. cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is tracking a new variant of concern dubbed XBB.1.5. According to new figures published Friday, it estimates XBB.1.5 makes up 40.5% of new infections across the country. XBB.1.5's ascent is overtaking other Omicron variant cousins BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which had...
Gizmodo
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming
The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.
WHO “very concerned” about reports of severe COVID in China
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
