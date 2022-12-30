ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Nobel-nominated vaccine expert warns of Covid complacency: ‘We’re still losing too many lives’

Joe Biden was wrong to declare the coronavirus pandemic over in the US, one of the country’s leading experts on the virus has told the Guardian. Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that the US president’s statement in September, that “the pandemic is over”, was mistaken and a poor message to send to the American public.
The Independent

India finds four cases of Covid variant that is driving up disease numbers in China

India has detected four cases of the BF.7 strain of the coronavirus that has been behind the spike in cases in China.Three cases of the strain of the Omicron variant of the virus have been detected in the western state of Gujarat, while one has been confirmed from Odisha. Of the three infected in Gujarat, two were from Ahmedabad and the third person in Vadodara was visiting from the US.All four patients were asymptomatic and were treated in home isolation and eventually recovered. The cases were reportedly recorded in July, September and November this year. The strain is believed...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
The Independent

Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge

At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
Gizmodo

Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK

Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
The Associated Press

WHO “very concerned” about reports of severe COVID in China

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected.

