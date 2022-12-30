India has detected four cases of the BF.7 strain of the coronavirus that has been behind the spike in cases in China.Three cases of the strain of the Omicron variant of the virus have been detected in the western state of Gujarat, while one has been confirmed from Odisha. Of the three infected in Gujarat, two were from Ahmedabad and the third person in Vadodara was visiting from the US.All four patients were asymptomatic and were treated in home isolation and eventually recovered. The cases were reportedly recorded in July, September and November this year. The strain is believed...

