BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare
When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Accused kingpin "Asia's El Chapo" extradited to Australia in "one of the most high-profile arrests in the history" of the country
The alleged boss of Asia's biggest crime syndicate and one of the world's most wanted men has been extradited to Australia and arrested on drug trafficking charges, police said Thursday. Chinese-born Canadian Tse Chi Lop, 59, is suspected of being the leader of an Asian mega-cartel known as Sam Gor,...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
George and Laura Bush: Women and girls ‘enduring terrible hardship’ under Taliban
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush spoke out Thursday about the “terrible hardship” Afghan women and girls face under Taliban leadership in their country. “As 2022 comes to a close, our hearts are heavy for the people of Afghanistan. We are especially sad for Afghan women and girls, who are enduring…
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
The desperate road to Greece is a graveyard for migrants
This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia“He wanted to emigrate to help us financially. He knocked on every door in Morocco, but still couldn’t find a job,” says the mother of a young man (HS) who lost his life trying to cross the border to Bosnia. “He found it difficult to accept me supporting the family while he was unemployed, so he sacrificed his life for us.“I don’t even know the circumstances in which he died. We could not even find his body. His Algerian companion phoned me to inform me of his death.”HS was 28 years...
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
Taliban issues decree banning female aid organization workers
The Taliban government of Afghanistan decreed on Saturday that all female employees of non-governmental aid organizations be barred from working in the country.
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
watchers.news
At least 29 fatalities, 25 people missing as severe floods hit the Philippines
Heavy rains affecting parts of the Philippines since December 25, 2022, caused severe floods in which at least 29 people lost their lives. At least 10 people were injured while 25 remain missing. Severe weather affected a total of 407 224 people from 105 971 families in 757 barangays —...
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of...
The McCarthyite blacklist of Muslim groups Gove wants published should never see the light of day
Who poses a threat to British society? The debate about what counts as extremism, which grew so heated during the years of the “war on terror”, has raised its head again in recent months with the sorry saga of the government’s independent review on Prevent. The review,...
The father who helped his son escape North Korea
It was in 2016 when 18-year-old Jong Yol-Ri wanted to escape his country. This was because he lived in North Korea, a country under a dictatorship. The citizens of North Korea get little to no freedom, have low access to food and technology, and live a low quality of life. He knew that he had no future in his own country and he needed to escape to another country to live a better life.
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States.
