ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Dementia village in Warwick is a pioneer in person-centred care

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D86xm_0jyNHKnI00
Residents Pam (left) and Sandra in their house with carer Wendy Morgan.

It is the dementia care complex with the air of The Truman Show. Residents shop in a mini mart, hang out at the Cup Above cafe, get spruced up at Cutters Hair and Beauty. There is even a crazy golf course.

Woodside Care Village in Warwick is staged like a town centre in miniature, with benches and a fountain, cafe tables and front doors to homes styled as either “town”, “country” or “classical”. But none of the places are quite what they seem, because here everything has a greater purpose: to improve the wellbeing of people with dementia.

Modelled on a groundbreaking Dutch experiment in looking after people with Alzheimer’s disease, the purpose-built facility, which opened in 2019, is quietly breaking new ground for a better kind of dementia care.

As care inspectors uncover terrible conditions in a minority of dementia homes where standards have slumped since the start of the pandemic, the Guardian visited a place that offers hope for the UK’s fast-growing population living with dementia, which is set to grow from nearly 1 million today to 1.6 million by the middle of the century.

“Everything is dressed and staged to look familiar,” said Jo Cheshire, the communications manager for the home’s operator, WCS. “We try to make sure people aren’t severing their links with the past. We have one lady who works in the launderette with a badge, because that’s what she did before. It feels like they are contributing to the community.”

The shop stocks food and snacks but its bigger purpose is to give residents the autonomy many care homes deny. So each morning people like Pam, 69, can choose what to have for lunch before taking it back to their home, which they share with four or five other residents. It is named Ethelfleda, after a ninth-century Mercian queen. There the food is cooked up for them by a care worker, or they can cook it themselves. They can choose from fresh and dried ingredients. If they want to clean, there are products for that too. Everything is geared to creating a sense of normality and life going on, whatever the dementia diagnosis.

“People think that moving into a home, everything stops, but this is about what they want to do,” said Lorraine Herbert, the deputy care manager. “It’s the same world as the world they have been living in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjJd7_0jyNHKnI00
The mini mart and launderette in the courtyard of Woodside. Photograph: Fabio De Paola/The Guardian

When I arrive, Pam is finishing lunch at home with her housemates Sandra, Jean and Maureen. The first thing you notice when you enter their home is the appetising smell from the meals just cooked up by their carer, Wendy. It is nothing like the stale school dinners aroma of mass catering in many other care facilities. The home feels a little like a sitcom stage set – comfy sofa, lots of pictures, big open kitchen and private rooms for each resident.

Sat together around the table, they are talking about where they are from – “Brum”, Wolverhampton, Scotland.

“I can do the Highland fling,” says Sandra from Aberdeen.

“Can you?” asks Pam, smiling.

“Not now, dear!” replies Sandra with a wink.

They all exhibit the passing weather of dementia: confusion, then focus. One man sleeps in a chair. But there’s a sense of life going on. Plans are made for after lunch. There’s knitting club in the cafe.

“We might go for a walk,” said Pam. “There is a seat and you can watch the cars.” The paths are designed in long circuits so no-one can wander too far. All but the perimeter doors are open.

“The idea is you have freedom,” said Cheshire. “If you come upon a locked door it can increase agitation, that’s unsettling for the other residents and it makes the carer’s job harder.”

In many care homes, residents with dementia are housed on a separate floor to other people without the disease. One relative describing such a floor said it “was like going on to another planet”. Woodside is trying to keep people with dementia on the same planet and they live alongside people without the illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqhuH_0jyNHKnI00
Pam in the dining area of her house with Wendy Morgan, a support worker. Photograph: Fabio De Paola/The Guardian

The home is run by a not-for-profit organisation, one of many that provide care homes, although 84% of care places in the UK are in for-profit communities. Fees are about £1,400 a week, which is above local authority budgets but below the £2,400 of the so-called luxury care market. Crucially, staff ratios are higher than normal, at two staff for every five or six people rather than the usual one. This means staff can spend more time interacting with the residents.

Staff are briefed with a “this is me” document, which details the likes and dislikes of each person with dementia and has photos through their lives, the time they like to get up, when they like to eat. On the wall beside each private room is a frame filled with photos and mementoes of the resident’s life so far.

“It’s so I know them before they had the illness,” said Wendy, who also keeps photos on the walls of people who used to live in Ethelfleda – “I say they are still part of us.” It is the reality of life in a care home.

The home is also innovating in other ways. Each room has acoustic and camera monitoring, if the residents consent. The purpose is to detect quickly if someone is getting up in the night or agitated, so a carer can go to them and avoid the whole house being woken. A better night’s sleep means less dozing off during the day, better eating, more exercise and less agitation. The monitoring also means 55% fewer falls too, both at night and in the daytime, said Cheshire.

There are calculated inducements for children, which encourages family visits: ping pong, a Nintendo Wii and bikes, as well as sweets in the mini mart.

A clinical trial of such “person-centred” dementia care in 69 care homes in London and Buckinghamshire published in 2020 showed that it improved quality of life for people with dementia and reduced agitation and the burden of depression or aggression. It also reduced hospital and GP visits.

Herbert reckons residents’ quality of life stays higher for longer at Woodside. Cheshire said they had also seen a reduction in the use of antidepressants. She visited Hogeweyk, the Dutch dementia village on which Woodside is based, and wondered: “This is so damn obvious, why is it not [all] like this?”

The care home still has its issues. In common with the industry, staff pay is low relative to the wider economy. If residents don’t gel with their housemates they sometimes have to be moved to another accommodation. And of course, there is death. When I visited there were a few rooms available after what Cheshire described as “a flurry of the inevitable”.

But the place crackles with opportunities for stimulation. Care Quality Commission inspectors rated it “good” last month, saying “staff were friendly and celebrated people’s individual personalities. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.”

In her room filled with pictures and mementoes, Pam leafed through her wedding album from 1974 and read out the wedding telegrams.

“It’s so important they have a sense of purpose and a sense of belonging,” said Herbert. “It’s about what they want to do each day, the friendships they build up. If one of them is not well, they recognise that. There’s a closeness.”

Before I left, Pam got up from her place in the cafe knitting circle to show me a robotic long-haired cat she likes to stroke. She tickled its tummy to keep it purring. I joined her stroking it and she took my other hand and squeezed it. She was smiling.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year

The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC

Christie fire: Manchester cancer research centre has £1m funding gap

A new cancer research centre being constructed to replace a hospital building badly damaged by fire will "make a difference" to patient's outcomes, scientists have said. The blaze broke out at The Christie Hospital in Manchester five years ago. A £20m fundraising appeal was launched to be put towards the...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC

Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E

Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
BBC

Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner

A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy