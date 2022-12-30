Read full article on original website
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Flu rise warning from NHS in England
There were more than 3,700 patients a day in hospital with flu last week - up from 520 a day the month before, the latest data from NHS England shows. Of these, 267 people needed specialised care in critical care beds last week. NHS England warns pressures on the health...
BBC
NHS pressure: Avoid A&E call as hospitals in Wales struggle
Wales' largest health board has declared a "critical incident" as it faces "unprecedented demand". The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board covering north Wales said patients face long waits for emergency care due to flu and Covid cases. Routine appointments have been postponed at hospitals in north Wales on Tuesday in...
BBC
NHS Wales: 24 hours in ambulance and night on hospital floor
A 63-year-old man had to spend nearly 24 hours in an ambulance and then slept on a hospital floor before he was moved to a ward. Wayne Erasmus, from Carmarthenshire, had difficulty breathing on Christmas Day, prompting his family to call 999. He was in the ambulance overnight at Swansea's...
Hospitals across England declare critical incidents and urge Brits not to call 999 as NHS faces exceptional pressure
HOSPITALS across England have declared critical incidents and urged people not to call 999 unless it is life-threatening as the NHS faces exceptional pressure. Massive demand on A&E departments means that some patients are waiting up to 40 hours for a bed. Ambulances carrying critically ill patients have been stuck...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Four-year-old boy dies at Center Parcs
A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police said.Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.Holidaymakers said the swimming pool had been closed due to a “serious medical incident”.Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning (24/12).This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eOVhNzKGsU— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) December 24, 2022“Sadly,...
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
BBC
NHS Wales: Patients can be sent home without care package
Senior NHS staff have been advised by the Welsh government to discharge people who are well enough to leave, even without a package of care. But one GP called the announcement "terrifying" and warned that patients could deteriorate and end up back in hospital. The seven health boards in Wales...
BBC
Pair charged with illegally aborting baby in Gloucestershire
A man and a woman have been charged with illegally aborting a baby and concealing the birth of a child. Elliot Benham from Wingfield, Swindon and Sophie Harvey, from St Mary's Road, Cirencester, were also charged with illegally disposing of a baby's body. Locations in Swindon and Cirencester were searched...
BBC
Critical incidents ongoing at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire are on day six of a critical incident. The county's NHS trusts made the move on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions. The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
BBC
Delhi hit-and-run: The woman who was dragged to death
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
BBC
Peterborough GP surgery works festive bank holidays to ease demand
Staff at a GP surgery worked two festive bank holidays in a bid to ease an expected reopening surge. Staff at Thistlemoor Medical Centre, in Peterborough, opted to stay open on Tuesday, 27 December and Monday, 2 January to deal with demand. The surgery has 40 consulting rooms and 15...
BBC
Derbyshire health system critical incident stretches into new year
Health bosses in Derbyshire have continued to declare a critical incident across the county as they deal with heavy demand for services. In December a similar move was made, with officials citing "exceptionally busy" levels across the health and social care system. A new alert was announced on New Year's...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Northampton mum supports fellow sight loss patients
When Katie Berrill was told she was going blind it came completely out of the blue. At the age of 32, she was diagnosed with Stargardt disease after a routine optician appointment. The mother-of-two, who lives in Northampton, had never heard of it and wished she could find someone else...
BBC
Leicester: Man suffers serious facial injuries in assault
A man suffered serious facial injuries when he was assaulted in Leicester city centre. Leicestershire Police said in the early hours of Tuesday, the victim was seen on CCTV lying on the ground in Market Street. When officers went to his aid, they established he had been assaulted. The man...
