A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police said.Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.Holidaymakers said the swimming pool had been closed due to a “serious medical incident”.Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning (24/12).This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eOVhNzKGsU— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) December 24, 2022“Sadly,...

11 DAYS AGO