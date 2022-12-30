ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Intermittent rain expected throughout Southland over holiday weekend

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smGAg_0jyNFtbT00

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Dec. 29) 02:18

Intermittent rain is expected to continue into early 2023, with potentially heavy storms possible on New Year's Eve.

According to the National Weather Service, the "cooler and unsettled weather" that returned to the Southland Thursday will continue into Friday, bringing a chance of some light showers to the area, particularly in the Antelope Valley, which could see some more persistent rain.

"A colder storm system is expected to move over the region between Saturday and Saturday night, bringing gusty southwest winds and moderate to heavy rain," according to the NWS.

The Friday forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shows. On New Year's Eve Saturday, gusty winds and moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected along with colder temperatures.

"New Year's Eve celebrations planned for outdoors should include contingency plans as some (forecasts) do push the front through Los Angeles County around midnight, which could include gusty winds and moderate-to-heavy rainfall," forecasters said.

Snow levels could fall on Sunday morning, "so snow at the mountain passes cannot be ruled out entirely," forecasters said, but the bulk of the snow activity will be at higher elevations, above 7,500 feet for most of the storm.

Rainfall totals from the weekend system are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches along the coast and into the valleys, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the foothills and mountains, according to the NWS.

Conditions are expected to dry out on Sunday, continuing into Tuesday — which is good news for the Rose Parade in Pasadena on Monday.

But forecasters said another storm system could arrive between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing more rain to the area.

"While it may seem like there has been nothing but rain for months, downtown L.A. is just at about the seasonal norm for rainfall amount at this point in the water year, which started in October," according to the NWS. "These next systems should boost us above normal, and every little bit will help improve on the multi-year drought conditions."

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Active weather pattern to start 2023

Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm system bears down on Southland for wet New Year's Eve

A wet New Year's Eve is in store for the Southland tonight, bringing with it a high wind warning and flash flood watch forsome areas."A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds," according to the National Weather Service. "New Year's Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds."In fact, forecasters warned that anyone planning outdoor New Year's Eve activities should have alternate plans ready.Some light rain fell Saturday morning, "with several hours of light to moderate warm frontal rain, followed by three to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Prepare for a wet New Year's Eve as rain storms move in

It will be a wet start to the New Year throughout the Inland Empire and elsewhere as a series of winter storms queue up to dumpprecipitation, beginning on New Year's Eve and continuing through the first week of 2023, according to the National Weather Service.An "atmospheric river will sag south" into Southern California thanks to a dip in the jet stream, producing rain, as well as snow at higher elevations. The first chapter of the storm series will begin after dark on Saturday in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.An Area Flood Watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Powerful storm requires several water rescues in Southern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain was falling Saturday. The region will begin drying out on New Year's Day, with no rainfall expected during Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena.The downpour required several car rescues in areas where cars were stuck in high waters, such as West Covina. There, a car was stuck in 3- to 4- inches of water on Saturday night, right under the 10 Freeway. Two passengers inside were safely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvta.com

Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday

(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather dampens New Year's Eve profits for businesses at Grand Park celebration

An uncharacteristically rainy New Year's Eve dampened prospects for dozens of businesses and vendors set up at the annual Grand Park countdown on Saturday, drastically reducing the amount of people who showed up for the festivities. Local businesses hoping to get a kickstart to begin 2023 were expecting the usual turnout, with tens of thousands of Southern Californians flooding Grand Park to ring in the year, along with live music, food vendors and more. However, a constant downpour of rain limited those who turned up to the hundreds, in turn, costing those vendors who stocked up and prepared for the masses. Organizers claim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada. A flood watch was in effect across much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Final preparations underway ahead of 134th Rose Parade

Just hours remain until the world's most famous parade returns to Pasadena, when thousands of fans will flood the streets to witness the 134th occurrence of the Rose Parade. The tradition continues its historic run on Monday, January 2, instead of its traditional spot on New Year's Day, due to that day falling on a Sunday this year. However, Sunday did mark judgment day for the massive and elaborate floats, every square inch of which is covered in all natural materials that include flowers, leaves, seeds or bark. Float designers had just about a week to bring their designs to life, beginning on...
PASADENA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
27K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy