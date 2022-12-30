Read full article on original website
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
He also discussed his focus on economic opportunity and innovation. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries...
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released
New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Second quake in two weeks sends Northern California back to response mode
CNN — Northern California officials are back in clean-up mode after the second earthquake in two weeks struck the region Sunday morning, cracking walls and roads. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake was shallow, striking at a depth of about 19 miles, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. It was centered about 30 miles south of Eureka and 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said.
First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday
Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week. Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak...
Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2023 is off to a great start with wonderful Hawaii weather! The Hawaiian Islands will enjoy mostly clear skies and dry conditions to the islands today. The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind it. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.
State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
Maui police seek suspect accused in violent home break-in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a Pukalani home and assaulting the homeowner. The incident happened on New Year’s Day. Police described the suspect as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a...
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
