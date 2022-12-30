Read full article on original website
WBBJ
A year in review: 2022
JACKSON, Tenn.—Another year has come and gone, and we are highlighting the stories that made 2022 unique. As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect back on stories that made this year memorable. On May 11, U.S. Marshals confirmed that an arrest had been made in the shooting that...
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
Tennessee store owner killed on Christmas
Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday.
Decaturville man charged with burglary, arson following several structure fires
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Decaturville man has been arrested following an investigation into several structure fires that occurred in the area.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault – injury and weapon, domestic assault – injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Frederick Griffin, 18, Henderson, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol, contributing to the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
WBBJ
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
