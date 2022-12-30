Read full article on original website
Inflation’s impact throughout 2022 across East Tennessee
In 2022, nearly everything cost more, in some cases a lot more. Inflation stuck around, even as the federal reserve hiked interest rates. East Tennesseans felt the squeeze at the pump and when it was time to pay the rent.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO RESERVE NATIVE TREES TO PLANT DURING THE ANNUAL “TENNESSEE TREE DAY” EVENT TAKING PLACE ON MARCH 18. TREES MUST BE RESERVED ONLINE BEFORE FEBRUARY 26, WHEN REGISTRATION CLOSES. THERE ARE TEN NATIVE TREE SPECIES TO CHOOSE FROM ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A SMALL DONATION IS REQUESTED FOR EACH TREE DURING REGISTRATION. ALL TREES MUST BE PICKED UP ON THE DATES AND AT THE LOCATIONS CHOSEN DURING REGISTRATION. GO TO TECTN.ORG/TENNESSEETREEDAY TO RESERVE TREES.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
alreporter.com
Long-term planning, energy mix and readiness kept the lights on for most
A bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott hammered the nation and Alabama over the Christmas holiday, bringing fridge temperatures and dreaded power outages in Southern states and the Northern parts of Alabama. While Duke Power in the Carolinas and TVA in Tennessee and Northern Alabama were forced...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?
Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
localmemphis.com
Here are some new laws that go into effect in Tennessee in 2023
Laws across the country are taking effect in various states with the new year. Tennessee's include a new wine and liquor law that will remove case discounts.
WSMV
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Update on potential for severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
wpln.org
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
