Tennessee State

Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO RESERVE NATIVE TREES TO PLANT DURING THE ANNUAL “TENNESSEE TREE DAY” EVENT TAKING PLACE ON MARCH 18. TREES MUST BE RESERVED ONLINE BEFORE FEBRUARY 26, WHEN REGISTRATION CLOSES. THERE ARE TEN NATIVE TREE SPECIES TO CHOOSE FROM ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A SMALL DONATION IS REQUESTED FOR EACH TREE DURING REGISTRATION. ALL TREES MUST BE PICKED UP ON THE DATES AND AT THE LOCATIONS CHOSEN DURING REGISTRATION. GO TO TECTN.ORG/TENNESSEETREEDAY TO RESERVE TREES.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
Long-term planning, energy mix and readiness kept the lights on for most

A bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott hammered the nation and Alabama over the Christmas holiday, bringing fridge temperatures and dreaded power outages in Southern states and the Northern parts of Alabama. While Duke Power in the Carolinas and TVA in Tennessee and Northern Alabama were forced...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
