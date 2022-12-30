ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Imperial Valley football stars shine in San Diego Showcase game

SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Early on in the prep football regular season, many players across southern California received invitations to participate in one of San Diego's premiere events to showcase high school athletes. Among them were some of the best playmakers inside the Imperial Valley. While some of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Arizona Western to host winter basketball camp January 2nd and 3rd

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For a little New Year's gift, the Arizona Western College men's basketball team will be hosting the annual Chapman Automotive Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls. The camp will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at The House gymnasium on both January...
YUMA, AZ
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants

You can watch the special meeting live below: (Scheduled to start at 5:30 PM) The city of Calexico is holding a special meeting just hours after declaring a local emergency due to the influx of immigrants. Calexico is located about two hours south of the Coachella Valley. It is the border town to Mexicali. The The post Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants appeared first on KESQ.
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

City of Calexico declares local emergency

The Calexico City Council will conduct a special meeting to declare a local emergency regarding the influx of migrants coming from the border and the impact of Title 42 on its community. The post City of Calexico declares local emergency appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead

EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

More clouds with seasonable temperatures for the rest of the workweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet conditions today with clouds and extra moisture staying put. Temperatures on the other hand are cooler than what we felt yesterday and staying near normal but chillier during our overnight hours. With the extra moisture staying within our area, patchy fog is possible starting...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

