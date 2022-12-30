Read full article on original website
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley football stars shine in San Diego Showcase game
SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Early on in the prep football regular season, many players across southern California received invitations to participate in one of San Diego's premiere events to showcase high school athletes. Among them were some of the best playmakers inside the Imperial Valley. While some of...
kyma.com
Arizona Western to host winter basketball camp January 2nd and 3rd
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For a little New Year's gift, the Arizona Western College men's basketball team will be hosting the annual Chapman Automotive Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls. The camp will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at The House gymnasium on both January...
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s year in review
From the border, to agriculture, elections and more. The last 365 days have brought challenges and changes to the desert southwest. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s year in review appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley ready to celebrate the new year
Some Imperial Valley residents are set to close out 2022 with a bash while others look for comfort with loved ones. The post Imperial Valley ready to celebrate the new year appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year
Both Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) will be scattered around Yuma Saturday night. The post Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year appeared first on KYMA.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail
A fire broke out at Betty's Kitchen National Recreation Trail in Yuma earlier Saturday. The post Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail appeared first on KYMA.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants
You can watch the special meeting live below: (Scheduled to start at 5:30 PM) The city of Calexico is holding a special meeting just hours after declaring a local emergency due to the influx of immigrants. Calexico is located about two hours south of the Coachella Valley. It is the border town to Mexicali. The The post Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants appeared first on KESQ.
City of Calexico declares local emergency
The Calexico City Council will conduct a special meeting to declare a local emergency regarding the influx of migrants coming from the border and the impact of Title 42 on its community. The post City of Calexico declares local emergency appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead
EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
kyma.com
More clouds with seasonable temperatures for the rest of the workweek
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet conditions today with clouds and extra moisture staying put. Temperatures on the other hand are cooler than what we felt yesterday and staying near normal but chillier during our overnight hours. With the extra moisture staying within our area, patchy fog is possible starting...
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
Big fire across the border destroys businesses
A massive fire destroyed five businesses in San Luis, Mexico. The post Big fire across the border destroys businesses appeared first on KYMA.
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:59PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,. unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree...
Calexico man arrested in armed dispute
Calexico Police Officers learned Ramon Landeros was armed with an AK-47 rifle while wearing a tactical bulletproof vest. The post Calexico man arrested in armed dispute appeared first on KYMA.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
