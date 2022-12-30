Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Rise 2%, Leading Gains in the Asia-Pacific as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong shares led gains in the Asia-Pacific as investors looked ahead to the Fed's meeting minutes, watching for signs of more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.20%, with the Hang Seng Tech index gaining more than 3.31%....
NBC Miami
Charts Suggest Oil, Natural Gas and Wheat Could Be Due for a ‘Boom,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
NBC Miami
Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Blames Use of Cellphones for Deadly Makiivka Attack; Putin Sends New Hypersonic Cruise Missiles to Atlantic
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has been left reeling as the death toll rises following a Ukrainian strike on one of its military units in Makiivka, a city in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
NBC Miami
French Bakers Allowed to Renegotiate Sky-High Bills With the Daily Baguette Under Threat
French energy suppliers have agreed to open case by case discussions with bakeries over their 2023 bills if they are struggling to pay. The French government also announced plans to support bakeries with new tax payment plans and potentially cash support. French bread prices have been rising at the slowest...
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
NBC Miami
Microsoft Recognizes Its First Union as ZeniMax Software Testers Organize
Microsoft recognized the union of quality-assurance testers across ZeniMax Media in the U.S. In 2021 Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which publishes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, for over $8 billion. Employees in three parts of game publisher Activision Blizzard have unionized, but Microsoft hasn't finished acquiring it. Microsoft said Tuesday...
NBC Miami
Europe Starts 2023 With Historic Winter Heatwave; Snow Shortage Forces Ski Resorts to Close
Among the European countries that recorded their hottest January days in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania. Meteorologists and climatologists expressed alarm over the unseasonably warm winter weather. Guillaume Séchet, a broadcast meteorologist in France, said Europe "experienced one of the most incredible climatic...
NBC Miami
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG
Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
NBC Miami
ESG Will Be a Heavy Focus for Tech Leaders in 2023
CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
Ukraine Situation Report: More Iranian Kamikaze Drones Headed To Russia Says Kyiv
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty ImagesUkraine officials claim Russia has used about 660 Iranian Shahed drones and will soon get several hundred more from Tehran.
Comments / 0