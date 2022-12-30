Read full article on original website
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and broadcast on ABC and ESPN, per a league announcement Sunday evening. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host a wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time...
Former Titans QB has a bold take on who Tennessee should start at QB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They were massively short handed once again due to injuries. That being said, they performed better than expectations against one of the top teams in the NFC. It was a close game for about three and a half...
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
Report: Josh Dobbs to make first NFL start with Titans
Just over a week after signing with the Tennessee Titans, former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will reportedly make his first NFL start on Thursday.
Watch: Referee who flagged Josh Heupel had another weird interaction with Tennessee’s head coach in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a hard time with one specific official in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Early in Tennessee’s win against Clemson, Heupel was flagged for a penalty for something he said to an official. Jomboy, the internet legend who is known as the...
Josh Heupel has a difficult roster decision to make that could have ripple effects for the Vols
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has a potentially difficult roster decision to make in the coming days/weeks and that decision could have a major ripple effect for the team. Earlier this month, South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee is one of the programs...
Titans will make NFL history if they secure playoff spot
The Tennessee Titans’ season all comes down to one game in Week 18 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that was unimaginable just a month ago. The Titans entered the month of December off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but were still 7-4 and in complete control of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were 4-7 and just trying to hang around.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars games to Saturday on the ESPN family of networks. The league will announce starting times for the rest of the Week 18 schedule Monday night.
The Perfect NFL Draft Scenario for Titans fans to watch for this weekend
Should next week in Jacksonville not go to plan for the Tennessee Titans, a series of games in the next two weeks will have a large impact on Tennessee’s draft position. There is a very possible scenario where a win next week puts the Titans in the playoffs, but a loss gives them a top 10 pick.
Comment from Vols defender will have fans feeling differently about Tennessee’s defense
The Tennessee Vols‘ defense was heavily criticized this season despite finishing as the No. 35 scoring defense in the nation. Most of the criticism stems from the Vols’ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in November. Tennessee gave up 63 points to South Carolina — by far the...
Ranking Tennessee's wins during 2022 football season
No. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated No. 7 Clemson (11-3, 8-0 ACC), 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The 2022 campaign is the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6),...
