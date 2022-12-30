ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest

The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and broadcast on ABC and ESPN, per a league announcement Sunday evening. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host a wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans will make NFL history if they secure playoff spot

The Tennessee Titans’ season all comes down to one game in Week 18 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that was unimaginable just a month ago. The Titans entered the month of December off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but were still 7-4 and in complete control of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were 4-7 and just trying to hang around.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Perfect NFL Draft Scenario for Titans fans to watch for this weekend

Should next week in Jacksonville not go to plan for the Tennessee Titans, a series of games in the next two weeks will have a large impact on Tennessee’s draft position. There is a very possible scenario where a win next week puts the Titans in the playoffs, but a loss gives them a top 10 pick.

