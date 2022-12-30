The Tennessee Titans’ season all comes down to one game in Week 18 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that was unimaginable just a month ago. The Titans entered the month of December off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but were still 7-4 and in complete control of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were 4-7 and just trying to hang around.

