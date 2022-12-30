ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dobbs Steps In, Pumps Up Passing Game

By John Glennon
 3 days ago

In his first career start, the sixth-year NFL veteran connected with multiple receivers for big gains in a loss to the Dallas Cowbys.

NASHVILLE – In turning to recently signed quarterback Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis, the Tennessee Titans hoped to pump some life into a sputtering passing attack.

Dobbs wasn’t perfect during the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. He threw one interception and lost a fumble following a sack.

But the former University of Tennessee standout injected much-needed production and energy into the Titans’ aerial attack, finishing with 20 completions in 39 attempts for 232 yards and one touchdown – good for a 67.5 quarterback rating. It was the sixth-highest passing total of the season for the Titans (7-9), who lost their sixth straight game.

A sixth-year pro making his first NFL start, Dobbs looked like a clear step up from Willis, a third-round pick in this year's draft. In eight games – three starts – Willis had completed 31 of 61 passes for 276 yards and three interceptions, good for a 42.8 quarterback rating.

Dobbs’ numbers looked even more impressive considering he was just signed off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Dec. 21.

“He was excited for this opportunity, to get his first start,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think something we’ve always said since I’ve been here is that it doesn’t really matter how you end up here or get here. The only thing that matters is what you do when you’re here. We’ve had a lot of guys take advantage of those opportunities, and I think Josh wanted to do the best that he could.

“Unfortunately we lost and I’m sure he’d like to have the interception back. But he did some good things, just not well enough.”

Included in Dobbs’ night were three completions of 30 yards or more yards – the second-highest total of the season for the Titans, trailing only Ryan Tannehill’s five such completions in a win at Green Bay.

Dobbs connected on a 39-yard bomb to Racey McMath down the right seam, threw a 33-yard screen pass to running back Julius Chestnut and hit Treylon Burks for a 30-yard completion down the right sideline. Each of those last two completions led to Titans field goals.

“Yeah, it’s good, receivers love deep balls,” wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said. “I loved watching them get the ball. It was good to see that. Just got to carry that momentum into next week.”

Dobbs seemed to find a quick connection with Robert Woods, targeting the veteran nine times and completing five of those passes for 39 yards. That total would have been higher had Woods not dropped what should have been a mid-range completion in the first quarter. But Woods atoned later in the game, catching Dobbs’ first NFL touchdown pass – a seven-yard completion that cut Dallas’ lead to 17-13 in the third quarter.

“He played his game,” Woods said. “He played well. He was able to give us opportunities to make plays. Great game for him. … Smart quarterback, being able to pick up the offense fast, being able to communicate with us.”

There were also Dobbs moments that were not so memorable.

In the second quarter, for instance, Dobbs targeted Austin Hooper with a pass that was very nearly intercepted by Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs, who looked as if he might be on the verge of a pick-six.

And midway through the fourth quarter, Dobbs was intercepted by Nahshon Wright, when Dobbs failed to drop a pass intended for Woods over the defensive back’s outstretched arms.

“It’s little things situationally that I’m aware of that I’d like to get better,” said Dobbs, a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017. “Of course, that comes with reps, being out there and getting hit for the first time in a while. So I’m not too worried about those. I know I’ll clean them up. I’m going to be excited to dive into the tape with the coaches, and continue to grow and improve as quickly as possible to give the team the best chance we have to win.”

The question now: Will Dobbs’ performance – delivered after a minimum of preparation – keep him in the starter’s role for next weekend’s crucial game at Jacksonville? The victor in that game claims the AFC South title and a playoff berth, no matter what Jacksonville does this Sunday against Houston.

Given the numbers Dobbs and Willis have posted this season, it seems clear a second straight start for Dobbs would be in the works.

“It was a great opportunity to evaluate Josh and then we’ll make a decision going forward,” Vrabel said. “I thought he did some good things. I thought he certainly would like to have a couple throws back. But you know, we’ll see where things are here in a couple days.”

Dobbs is already eager for another opportunity, this one with much more on the line.

“It was good to get out there and get this opportunity because the next one is for all the marbles, man,” Dobbs said. “It’s like you grow up, you dream about playing playoff football in the NFL. To have that opportunity is one you never take for granted.

“We go out there, we control our own destiny. It was good to get these reps. Now let’s make the most of the next opportunity.”

Nashville, TN
