Philadelphia, PA

DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night.

“I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to finally win in overtime today,” coach John Tortorella said. “We did some good things. ... We found a way.”

The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game.

Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal, giving the Flyers their first win in eight games that went to overtime or a shootout this season.

“That’s a lot of points left on the table,” DeAngelo said. “It was good to get the extra one tonight. So many one-goal games of late it was nice to get two points.”

Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing.

Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start, bouncing back after allowing five goals in his debut against Carolina last week.

“Definitely a game I needed to respond in,” he said. “It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but definitely a big step forward. ... That’s just what I need to do. I got to show that I can help this team win to fight for playing time.”

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the fastest defenseman to 50 points in more than 30 years.

Kevin Labanc also scored but it wasn’t enough as San Jose blew the lead late.

“That’s something that good teams are really good at and teams that don’t win that much are not,” Karlsson said. “It’s something we have to get better at.”

Karlsson assisted on the first goal by Hertl and Labanc’s goal to extend his points streak to 11 games and give him 50 points in San Jose’s 37th game of the season — the fastest for a defenseman since Al MacInnis did it in 35 games for Calgary in 1990-91.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves and is winless in his last four starts since shutting out Montreal on Nov. 29.

The teams traded goals within a 47-second span midway through the first period, with Karlsson setting up Hertl in the slot to open the scoring for San Jose.

Karlsson is now one game shy of the franchise record 12-game point streak held by Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06).

The Flyers answered quickly when Konecny deflected a point shot from DeAngelo for his 16th goal after Philadelphia won an offensive zone faceoff.

Hertl got the lead back for San Jose in the second when he took a pass on the power play from Timo Meier and redirected it for his 13th goal of the season.

Labanc provided some insurance with his goal early in the third before Tippett answered for the Flyers.

INJURY REPORT

Flyers goalie Carter Hart made the trip after being placed on IR with a concussion. He is expected to play later on the road trip.

Sharks defenseman Matt Benning was scratched after blocking a shot with his skate while killing a penalty on Tuesday night. Radim Simek returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Flyers: Visit Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit Dallas on Saturday night.

