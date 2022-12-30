ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Denver needs 3 overtimes to get past Kansas City, 85-83

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the third overtime period to lift Denver to an 85-83 win over Kansas City in a Summit League battle on Thursday night.

Bruner hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to give the Pioneers a 66-63 lead with four seconds left in regulation, but Shemarri Allen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into overtime. Allen tied the game at 71-71 with 40 seconds left in the first overtime but missed a jumper with a second left in the second overtime with the score tied at 76-76.

Bruner, who finished with 29 points, took over the third extra period, scoring all nine Denver points in the third overtime and Lukas Kisunas blocked a putback by Babacar Diallo in the final minute, then grabbed the rebound to preserve the win.

Bruner was 7 of 19 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 13 for 13 from the line for the Pioneers (10-5, 1-1). Touko Tainamo scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Justin Mullins shot 3 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Shemarri Allen led the way for the Kangaroos (5-10, 1-1) with 34 points, six rebounds and three steals. Rayquawndis Mitchell added 14 points and six assists for UMKC. Tyler Andrews also had 12 points.

Sports

Both teams next play Saturday. Denver hosts Oral Roberts while UMKC visits Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bellarmine plays North Alabama on 7-game road slide

Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -1.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine travels to North Alabama looking to stop its seven-game road slide. The Lions are 4-0 on their home court. North Alabama is 3-4 in games decided...
FLORENCE, AL
The Associated Press

BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
The Associated Press

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
The Associated Press

Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. “I didn’t know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams said. After a timeout with 6:43 left and the Nuggets leading 110-97 in a matchup of NBA conference leaders, officials summoned the arena crew to level the rim. At first, a couple of workers came out with a ladder and some tools, including a level. But there were problems. One crew member got on his phone. Another ladder and more crew members appeared.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — A lot still has to go right for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs. After what happened this weekend, would you dare count them out?. Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their postseason hopes alive entering the final week of the regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Wentz, Commanders lose to Browns, eliminated from contention

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Fans booed Carson Wentz and chanted for Taylor Heinicke to no avail while it was becoming abundantly clear Ron Rivera’s quarterback change backfired on the Washington Commanders. It snowballed so badly, it turned into a loss and the end of their playoff chances. Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting job back, defensive miscues added up and the Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion Sunday, 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns, who had nothing to play for. Green Bay beating Minnesota eliminated Washington from playoff contention, something Rivera did not know was possible. “We can be eliminated?” Rivera asked in his postgame news conference. “(If it happens), it’ll be disappointing.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas, San Francisco was pushed like it seldom has been during what’s now a nine-game winning streak. Tashaun Gipson intercepted Jarrett Stidham in overtime and returned it 56 yards, setting up Robbie Gould’s 23-yard field goal that gave the Niners a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s tough to win nine in a row,” Shanahan said. “We pulled it out. We got some guys who stuck with it. No one got frustrated and they just kept battling regardless, and the Raiders answered so many times.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Ravens' morale-crushing loss affects shot at division title

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens hadn’t allowed a touchdown for the entire game, yet still needed one more defensive stand to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and stay on course to win the AFC North. Forced to carry the load on a team with an offense that has struggled for weeks to get into the end zone, Baltimore’s overworked defense wilted down the stretch against Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. After going 59 minutes without reaching the end zone, Pittsburgh took its first lead of the game Sunday night when Pickett connected with Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining to provide the Steelers with a 16-13 victory. “Poor performance by us. Didn’t get the job done,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Very disappointed. We’ve got to play better than that.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his legendary 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Poole scores 41, Thompson 31, Warriors beat Blazers 118-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove, and Draymond Green leads the charge. On Friday night, Green and his supporting cast got it done in crunch time. Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31, and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league’s best home record to 16-2. Green’s defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning streak all season. “That is incredible. That is absolutely amazing,” Green said. “I think we’re just starting to fight.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration

Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg. “I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.” He pointed to scar after scar after scar down the length of the leg of an internet sensation, a one-armed basketball player for Northwestern State who stands 6-foot-6. It is physical evidence of a grim time etched deep, a lifelong reminder of a journey that has brought him to Division I basketball. “You see all this right here?” he asked during a recent interview at a Houston hotel. “That’s because every time I fall… (that) happened.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy