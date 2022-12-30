ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pope rallies UC San Diego to 85-83 OT win over Long Beach St

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 25 points and sank a jumper with one second left in overtime to rally UC San Diego to an 85-83 victory over Long Beach State in a Big West Conference opener on Thursday night.

Pope had eight rebounds for the Tritons (6-7). Justin DeGraaf added 14 points, while Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 12.

Joel Murray led the way for the Beach (6-7) with 22 points. Murray hit a jumper with 35 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 73. Marcus Tsohonis added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Aboubacar Traore had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Both teams play on Saturday. UCSD visits UC Santa Barbara, while Long Beach State hosts UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stars take win streak into game against the Kings

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy