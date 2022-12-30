SAN DIEGO — Widespread heavy rain is expected to return to San Diego County on Thursday as yet another atmospheric river is expected to impact our state. The heaviest rain will impact the northern half of California, which is still trying to recover from heavy rain and snow on New Year's Eve and Day. While stormy weather will begin in Northern California by Wednesday, Southern California will have to wait until Thursday for our rain, wind, and high surf.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO