Strong Pacific storm with heavy rain, wind and surf expected Thursday
SAN DIEGO — Widespread heavy rain is expected to return to San Diego County on Thursday as yet another atmospheric river is expected to impact our state. The heaviest rain will impact the northern half of California, which is still trying to recover from heavy rain and snow on New Year's Eve and Day. While stormy weather will begin in Northern California by Wednesday, Southern California will have to wait until Thursday for our rain, wind, and high surf.
Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'
CALIFORNIA, USA — A retail law known as the “Pink Tax” law brings to light gender-based pricing for goods in California, which the author of the bill argues will support women’s economic health and hold companies accountable by eliminating the "Pink Tax" in California once and for all."
Fire at UPS facility in Kearny Mesa prompts employee evacuation
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a non-injury fire that broke out at a UPS distribution center early Friday morning after one of the trucks inside of the building caught fire during peak holiday season. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 7900 block...
Southwest Airlines cancellations continue upending travel plans at least through the new year
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. Stranded passengers were left with few alternatives, with the Southwest Airlines' website listing all flights departing from Southern California as...
New California laws going in to effect in 2023
SAN DIEGO — As we head into the new year, California Highway Patrol wants everyone to know about new safety laws that were passed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Starting January 1, 2023, many new laws will take effect in California. California Highway Patrol's Brian Pennings explained eight of the new laws to CBS 8.
California's 2023 employment laws explained: minimum wage increases, workers rights
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, California workers have more power to fight for protections and transparency. Summary: Assembly Bill 257: Fast food workers will have more power to fight for wages up to $22 per hour and better working conditions. The new law paves the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions.
Californians are having issues with inflation relief debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People up and down California are writing in saying that their inflation relief debit cards have been drained of money. The state has issued over 8 million debit cards so far, and is still sending out cards through January 14 to eligible Californians. It was the...
Flavored vape and menthol cigarettes banned in California
SAN DIEGO — People who vape are saying goodbye to flavored products, which are now gone from store shelves; that includes smokers having to give up menthol cigarettes. The state-wide ban went into effect Wednesday. CBS 8 called more than 20 local smoke shops and liquor stores. None of...
