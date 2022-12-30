ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 26

plantpc4u
2d ago

There are people constantly getting killed. Then there’s groups of people who who think they own the streets already crossing wherever they want. Whoever came up with this law was !!

Reply
6
Brent Smitherman
2d ago

that's the most stupidest thing that they are allowing Jay walking now there so my people that are being killed from it a run so allowing people to jaywalk is going to help the problem. All the crap that is going on in California and they're worried about people not being allowed to jaywalk. Gavin Newsom your a mentally sick man.

Reply
3
pot stirring
3d ago

Don’t walk in front of my truck if you’re not in a crosswalk, I’m not stopping.

Reply(3)
11
Related
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws (part 14)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14. AB-2264Pedestrian crossing signals. AB-2268Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse. AB-2270Authorized emergency vehicles. AB-2271Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses. AB-2272Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority. AB-2273The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. AB-2274Mandated reporters: statute of limitations. AB-2275Mental health: involuntary commitment. AB-2277CalWORKs:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023

(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS

Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'

SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GV Wire

Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect

Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
FRESNO, CA
IE Voice

It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations

While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy