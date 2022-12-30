Read full article on original website
2d ago
There are people constantly getting killed. Then there’s groups of people who who think they own the streets already crossing wherever they want. Whoever came up with this law was !!
Brent Smitherman
2d ago
that's the most stupidest thing that they are allowing Jay walking now there so my people that are being killed from it a run so allowing people to jaywalk is going to help the problem. All the crap that is going on in California and they're worried about people not being allowed to jaywalk. Gavin Newsom your a mentally sick man.
pot stirring
3d ago
Don’t walk in front of my truck if you’re not in a crosswalk, I’m not stopping.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California law means employers have to tell you what they pay. Here are the details
With the new year comes updated California laws, including the anticipated change to how state employers disclose pay scales. Starting Jan. 1, certain employers must disclose company job salaries. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Assembly Bill 1162, the golden state’s updated salary and wage law, in September. Here’s what the...
YAHOO!
New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more
New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 14)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14. AB-2264Pedestrian crossing signals. AB-2268Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse. AB-2270Authorized emergency vehicles. AB-2271Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses. AB-2272Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority. AB-2273The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. AB-2274Mandated reporters: statute of limitations. AB-2275Mental health: involuntary commitment. AB-2277CalWORKs:...
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023
(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
State of California still sending out payments up to $1,050 in 2023
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 8.3 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.3 billion dollars. (source)
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS
Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
GV Wire
Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect
Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations
While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit
A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
