SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO