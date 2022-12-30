Read full article on original website
London city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in the UK capital, according to a local
London is sprawling, stacked with options for both day and night, and linked up by many confusing, criss-crossing, colour-coded Underground routes. It’s easy to fall into the much-replicated Instagram and influencer-sanctioned to-do list of royal palaces, handful of “it” restaurants – that, let’s be honest, you could also go to in Vegas, LA or Dubai – and hackneyed photo viewpoints.A real-life Londoner will likely start by pointing you away from the West End and central shopping area, and towards their own charming neighbourhood; perhaps urging you to cross town for a smaller cultural venue or pretty canal walk. The charms...
Afrochella: Shock at end of Ghana music festival
After five years, Ghanaian music and cultural festival Afrochella will not return, its organisers have said. The shock announcement was made at the very end of the two-day festival, in the early hours of Friday morning. "This is the last Afrochella," said co-founder Abdul Abdullah to the thousands of people...
In pictures: London's New Year's Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day parade, the first full one in three years. The event, which has been taking place since 1987, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds along the route. The parade, which was cancelled in 2021 due to...
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
The Crown and EastEnders actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78
Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”With great sadness...
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
The dancer breaking Royal ballet stereotypes with hip-hop
A Royal Ballet choreographer who fell into dance by accident after getting into trouble at school is using hip-hop to open up the institution to wider communities. Joseph Toonga, who grew up in London's East End, hopes to break traditional stereotypes associated with ballet. Being from a non-traditional dance background...
Richard Burton: Actor's home village to mark Hollywood history
A Hollywood star drinking with his dad in the village pub while his world-famous girlfriend mixed with locals as if she was one of them. "Everyone has stories about Richard Burton," said Andrea Edwards. In many ways, Pontrhydyfen is a typical community in the Afan valley. But in 2025, it...
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
New Year Honours 2023: Lionesses lead pride alongside Brian May and Grayson Perry
More than 1,100 people have been recognised in King Charles III’s first New Year Honours list.England Women were recognised for their triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, with captain Leah Williamson made an OBE, and Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all made MBEs.A number of other high-profile stars received honours, including Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, who was knighted for his services to music and charity.Liverpool full-back and Scotland captain Andy Robertson has also been appointed an MBE for his work with young people.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysKeir Starmer calls for a ‘completely new way of doing politics’ in new year messageUK’s ‘tough’ problems will not go away in 2023, says Sunak in new year message
Ellen White: Derbyshire Lioness honoured with MBE
Lioness Ellen White is one of England's Euro 2022 winning players to be recognised in the New Year Honours. The footballer, from Glossop, Derbyshire, retired earlier this year after becoming England's top women's goal scorer. White, who played as a forward, has been appointed MBE for her services to Association...
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations return for first time in three years
Around 30,000 revellers attended Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations as they returned for the first time in three years.The event had been cancelled for the last two years as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.Organisers hailed the event as a major success, with all events in the capital sold out.Celebrations kicked off on Friday evening with the Night Afore party, headlined by pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor with special guests Altered Images.And, despite heavy rain and falling temperatures, tens of thousands of partygoers rang in the new year on Saturday at the city’s Street Party and concert in Princes Street Gardens, where they...
Ulster Orchestra brings new life to old church venue
The Ulster Orchestra has started using one of Belfast's oldest Presbyterian churches as its main rehearsal venue. The main building and hall of Townsend Street Presbyterian Church near the Shankill Road have been leased. The last religious service took place in the building in September. Since then, minor adaptations have...
London New Year’s Eve fireworks: Scuffles with police as ‘aggressive’ group tried to force way into event
People tried to force their way into London’s sold-out fireworks viewing event on New Year’s Eve, sparking scuffles with police.The Metropolitan Police said officers had to draw their batons when a “small but determined group” pushed down fence panels in an attempt to break into a ticketed area.The force said they “became aggressive towards stewards and officers” and several people were treated for minor injuries following altercations in Westminster.“From around 11.15pm until midnight, there were a number of incidents where groups of people without tickets forced their way past hoardings and fencing,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson added. “Officers worked...
Northampton mum supports fellow sight loss patients
When Katie Berrill was told she was going blind it came completely out of the blue. At the age of 32, she was diagnosed with Stargardt disease after a routine optician appointment. The mother-of-two, who lives in Northampton, had never heard of it and wished she could find someone else...
Two men shot in south London on New Year’s Eve
Two men in their 20s were shot in south London on New Year’s Eve, police have said.Medics at a south London hospital alerted police at 8.55pm after the men, aged 24 and 28, turned up with gunshot injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.Police inquiries suggest it followed an incident on the Lettsome Estate in McNeil Road, Camberwell, Southwark, at around 8.30pm.Both men are in a serious but stable condition and remain in hospital undergoing treatment.Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact police on 101 citing reference 5962/31DEC22.Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555111. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Glasgow beat Edinburgh in United Rugby Championship
That's all from me on the live text for tonight - thanks for your company. The radio gang are still picking the bones out of that game, so tune in to that if you please. A far more upbeat head coach now - here are Glasgow boss Franco Smith's thoughts on BBC Radio Scotland:
