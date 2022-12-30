ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineers Blast Hyaks at Home

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Rainier guard Jake Meldrum drives for a layup against Winlock Dec. 6.

At Rainier

MOUNTAINEERS 66, HYAKS 19

North Beach 8 4 0 7 — 19

Rainier 26 22 6 12 — 66

North Beach: Niirananen 5, Hovland 6, Charley 5, Curry 3

Rainier: Howell 4, Ja. Meldrum 28, Jo. Meldrum 8, Boesch 4, Owen 4, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 6

In another non-league contest after a bit of a layoff, the Rainier boys basketball team defeated North Beach at home Thursday night, 66-19.

The Mountaineers got another strong performance out of Jake Meldrum, who outscored the Hyaks by himself with 28 points. Jimmy Meldrum was the only other Rainier player in double figures with 12 points.

“We shot the ball well from the perimeter in the first half and had some stretches where we really clamped down defensively,” Rainier coach Ben Sheaffer said. “It was nice to get all of our guys minutes tonight. Everyone was able to contribute to the win in some fashion.

The Mountaineers will head to Mossyrock for another non-league contest against the unbeaten Vikings on Monday.

