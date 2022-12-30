ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves Take Care of Knights

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Black Hills' Keagan Rongen puts in a putback for two points during the third quarter of the Wolves' 57-41 win over W.F. West on Dec. 16.

At Black Hills

WOLVES 68, KNIGHTS 39

Bremerton 12 10 9 8 — 39

Black Hills 16 22 19 11 — 68

Bremerton: N/A

Black Hills: Rongen 17, Stallings 13, T. Morrill 10, Shepler 7, Pilon 6, Ellison 6, Cooper-Davis 3, Q. Morrill 2, Beck 2, King 2

The Black Hills boys basketball team kicked off a quick flurry to end the year with a non-league win, taking down Bremerton 68-39 on Thursday.

Keagan Rongen dropped 17 points to lead the Wolves, who were without the services of top scorer Simon Nysted for the night. Johnnie Stallings scored 13, nailing three of Black Hills’ four 3-pointers, and Talon Morrill had 10 points.

Black Hills led by four after a quarter of play, but really hit its offensive groove in the middle two quarters, scoring 22 points in the second and 19 in the third. On defense, the Wolves held the Knights under 10 in both the third and the fourth, setting up the run to pull away.

Black Hills will be right back in action at home Friday, hosting Hudson’s Bay out of the 2A GSHL.

