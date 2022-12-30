Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
People heading to Cornwall for New Year urged to bring their own medication
A hospital trust has urged people heading to Cornwall to celebrate New Year to bring their own medications including pain relief and rehydration powders.Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, which has urged people to only call 999 or use the emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries, tweeted the advice ahead of the upcoming celebrations.It said: “Heading to #Cornwall this #NewYear? Just in case, be wise and bring these three self-care kings! Pain relief, flu and cold remedy and rehydration powders. And don’t forget to pack any prescription medicines, too. #HelpUsHelpYou”.The trust attached an image detailing what people should have in...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
AOL Corp
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
BBC
Uganda New Year crush: Children among the dead in Kampala
At least nine people have died in a crowd crush during New Year festivities in the Ugandan capital Kampala. A number of children were killed in the incident, which unfolded at a shopping centre that hosted a fireworks display. One eyewitness explained that people - including his friend - suffocated...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
New Year's Eve: Hundreds of thousands gather for London fireworks
More than 100,000 people gathered for London's New Year's Eve fireworks display. Big Ben bonged as huge crowds gathered along the Thames Embankment to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky. It was the first time since 2019, when the Covid pandemic started, that people were able to attend the...
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are officially the healthiest cities in the UK
‘New year, new me’ will be the mantra of many of us as we approach the beginning of 2023, but for some people, making healthier choices could be made easier depending on where they live. Handily, comparison website Compare the Market has compiled a study of the areas in...
BBC
Housing association residents overcharged huge amounts in service fees
London residents have accused their housing associations of overcharging them thousands of pounds for services they have not used. Some tenants were charged to have rubbish removed from a completely different estate, while others had to pay over £300 to change a light bulb. A group of neighbours in...
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to prevent cot death, made OBE
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Coventry great-grandfather raises £12k in year-long walking challenge
A great-grandfather has completed a year-long walking challenge and raised £12,000 for charity. Tony Cunningham, 73, from Coventry, pledged to walk 10 miles a day throughout 2022, and finished his final lap of the city's Memorial Park on New Year's Eve. Donations will be given to Molly Ollys Wishes,...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Norfolk lifeboatman gets British Empire Medal
A retired lifeboat helmsman who now volunteers as boathouse manager has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to maritime safety. Ted Luckin, 93, joined Cromer Lifeboat in 1960 as a mechanic and tractor driver and took charge of the Norfolk town's new inshore lifeboat in 1964. It is...
BBC
Suspected WW2 shell found in River Severn in Worcester
Part of Worcester was sealed off after a suspected World War Two shell was found in the River Severn. Several properties in the area were evacuated after the device was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, West Mercia Police said. A cordon was in place between Quay Street, Copenhagen Street and the...
BBC
The photographer using a Victorian process to picture Scotland
Alex Boyd is using a photographic process developed by the Victorians more than 170 years ago to create images of Scotland and Ireland. The artist, who was born in Germany and raised in Ayrshire, came across collodion glass plate photography while working at museums in Dumfries and the Hebrides. The...
