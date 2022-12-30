Read full article on original website
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
wkdzradio.com
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
wkdzradio.com
Audrey Stapp, 84, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 84-year-old Audrey Stapp of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in LaFayette, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is...
wkdzradio.com
Donald Buchanan, 90, of Hopkinsville
Graveside service for 90-year old Donald Scott Buchanan of Hopkinsville will be Private. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Virginia Adair Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Son, David (Becky) Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Brother, Jack (Nancy) Buchanan of...
wkdzradio.com
Rena Wells, 80, of Hopkinsville
A private family burial ceremony will be held for 80-year old Rena Mae Fish Wells of Hopkinsville. The family has chosen cremation with a private family burial ceremony to be held at a later date in Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the...
whopam.com
Mayor of Hopkinsville, City Council take oath of office
Hopkinsville City Council and the new Mayor of Hopkinsville were sworn-in Thursday evening. JR Knight steps into the role of mayor, stepping into the position held by outgoing Mayor Wendell Lynch—and just in time, as the first city council meeting of the new year is coming up next week. He and councilmembers were sworn-in by Judge Andrew Self.
wkdzradio.com
Vicky Woodruff, 63, of Cadiz
There will no services at this time for 63-year old Vicky Jo Woodruff, of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Mike Woodruff of Cadiz; son, Jeremy Wilson of Hopkinsville, KY; daughter, Misty Wilson of Hopkinsville; step-son, Michael (Crystal) Woodruff of Greenville, KY; step-daughters, Stacy (Todd) Newman of Greenville and Michelle (Ronnie) Gatti of Rock Springs, WY; sister, Katie (Scott) McMurray of Westerville, OH; brother, Jeff (Pam) Teddleton of Morgan Hill, CA; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
wkdzradio.com
Jewell Powell, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year old Jewell Belvert "J.B." Powell of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 until the funeral hour. Survivors Include:. Sons: Brian Lee...
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
wkdzradio.com
Jimmy Goode, 81 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Jimmy Goode of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 4 at 12pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from to 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
A man that was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
wkdzradio.com
Melissa Barrera, 54, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 54-year old Melissa Missy Barrera of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter: Darian Barrera of Sparks, NV. Brothers: Gavoni (Noy) Gonzales of Greenville, TN and...
WBKO
St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director. “St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”
wkdzradio.com
Robert Rust, 88, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 88-year old Robert Owen Rust, of Pembroke, will be at noon Monday, January 2, at St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Monday morning, January 2, at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 Monday afternoon in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton...
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
WBKO
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
