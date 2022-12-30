Read full article on original website
No. 13 Indiana Tech takes crosstown showdown with Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Saint Francis Lady Cougars (8-7; 4-1 Crossroads) played host to the Indiana Tech Warriors Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center, and were defeated in their cross-town rivalry match up with a close final of 69-71. The Lady Cougars fought throughout the game and kept the scoreline pretty tight.
'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne led for the majority of the contest, nearly 34 minutes to be exact. As is often the case in league games it was an exchange of runs that decided the game on Saturday. Youngstown State scored 13 straight to go up 61-53 with 8:30 left in the game. It was their first lead since the score was 9-8. No worries though, the 'Dons followed on a 15-2 run. Damian Chong Qui scored nine of the points in the five-minute stretch to take a 68-63 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
Komets filet Walleye for 8th straight win
The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye. The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye.
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
Ewing Street to be closed Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ewing Street will be closed to through traffic between Main and Superior Streets starting Tuesday. The street closure is to allow for sewer work. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done on January 24. There will be a marked detour for traffic.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 424 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 122,653 cases and 1,231 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
New Year's Resolutions: What are your goals for 2023?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With a new year comes new opportunities, and of course resolutions. FOX 55 asked people around Fort Wayne what they're planning to do in 2023. Allen County Sheriff-Elect Troy Hershberger: “Probably spend more time working out and taking seriously the physical aspect of the job, and stress what it can do."
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
Junk Yard Band takes final bow, 44 year run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Junk Yard Band is set to take the stage for the last time Saturday night. The group began 44 years ago as a group of friends who shared a love for Rock and Roll music. They have traveled across the country performing at concerts, festivals, and venues, with their roots grounded in Fort Wayne.
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
