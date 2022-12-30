ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paradise Post

Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations

An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
CBS San Francisco

2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces

DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
DANVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forecast Calls for Dry Start to New Year Ahead of More Bay Area Rain

The greater Bay Area will see clear skies and sun on the first day of the new year and provide a break for the region from a series of storms expected to resume this week. An atmospheric river slammed the Bay Area on Saturday, sparking a host of problems across the region including flooded roadways, landslides and outages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cleanup begins after epic rain

The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More rain on the way after historic storm

San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Floods as Heavy Rain Batters West Coast

Flooding hit the streets of San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area early Saturday as an “atmospheric river” battered the West Coast. Across the city, roads were closed due to heavy rainfall. An onlooker on Henry Adams Street in San Francisco shared a picture of cars completely submerged by rising water, while a mudslide was reported in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. By 11.30 a.m., Highway 101 in south San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions due to major flooding. “Turn around, don’t drown,” the San Francisco Fire Department warned motorists Saturday afternoon. “We recommend not driving right now.” San Francisco Public Works is offering city residents ten free sandbags to help ride out the storm, which is forecast to last through Saturday. A record-breaking amount of rain has fallen in the city, according to the National Weather Service. Serious Flooding @ Henry Adams St. San Francisco pic.twitter.com/fORzizQZKE— Rascal II Racing (@PearsonTriton) December 31, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E customers lose power across Bay Area and Northern California

Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California started the new year without power. The widespread outages were blamed on the heavy rain and strong winds that inflicted damage across the area over the holiday weekend. PG&E, the largest utility in California, shows clusters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malek Sherif

Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE

(KRON) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages. PG&E: Number of Customers Affected* You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE. Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live […]

