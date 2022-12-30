Flooding hit the streets of San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area early Saturday as an “atmospheric river” battered the West Coast. Across the city, roads were closed due to heavy rainfall. An onlooker on Henry Adams Street in San Francisco shared a picture of cars completely submerged by rising water, while a mudslide was reported in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. By 11.30 a.m., Highway 101 in south San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions due to major flooding. “Turn around, don’t drown,” the San Francisco Fire Department warned motorists Saturday afternoon. “We recommend not driving right now.” San Francisco Public Works is offering city residents ten free sandbags to help ride out the storm, which is forecast to last through Saturday. A record-breaking amount of rain has fallen in the city, according to the National Weather Service. Serious Flooding @ Henry Adams St. San Francisco pic.twitter.com/fORzizQZKE— Rascal II Racing (@PearsonTriton) December 31, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO