Power cuts, Haribo and stew: UK rowers brave mid-Atlantic Christmas
Rowers from the UK enjoyed reindeer stew and endured a power failure on Christmas Day as they steered a course across the Atlantic Ocean. Three fathers – Steve Woolley, 47, from Harrogate, Neil Furminger, 58, and Matt Garman, 53, both from Seaford in East Sussex – and solo rower Lara Vafiadis, 33, from Malvern in Worcestershire, are crewing two of the boats in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
BBC
West Midlands fire services saw big rise in summer wildfires
The number of summer wildfires which Shropshire firefighters had to tackle nearly trebled in 2022. The county's fire service responded to 138 calls in June, July and August, compared to 50 in 2021 and 40 in 2020. It took 53 of those calls in July 2022, when the UK was...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Girlfriend of footballer stabbed to death at Boxing Day rave vows to get justice for ‘love of my life’
The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.” Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best...
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
BBC
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
I checked my bag because staff told me the plane was 'full', but it got lost and I had to spend hundreds on new clothes
I flew British Airways from London Heathrow to Basel, Switzerland just before Christmas and was left without essentials when my luggage went missing.
BBC
Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash
The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people". Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT. A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has...
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are officially the healthiest cities in the UK
‘New year, new me’ will be the mantra of many of us as we approach the beginning of 2023, but for some people, making healthier choices could be made easier depending on where they live. Handily, comparison website Compare the Market has compiled a study of the areas in...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
Revellers celebrate New Year’s Eve across UK with fun and fireworks
The UK has ushered in 2023 with revellers across the country celebrating the New Year’s Eve with fireworks and frivolity.Partygoers defied wet weather to welcome in 2023 after the Met Office issued yellow warnings for rain in England’s South West and southern Wales, and warnings for ice and snow across the Scottish Highlands.Big Ben bonged in England’s capital as a crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky.As we say goodbye to 2022, The King’s Piper plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ at Buckingham Palace.Wishing all our followers...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
