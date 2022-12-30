Horror has lots of subgenres under its tent. Starting in the 1930s, horror was populated with gothic films and monster movies. Moving into the 70s and more so in the 1980s, the slasher craze took over. This past decade, supernatural and possession films were all the rage. That’s just America though. In the 1960s, a genre in Italy began that, while not entirely mainstream, would produce cult favorites in the States, and influence countless future films. That distinction would belong to the Giallo subgenre, a type of horror film that mixed aspects of slashers with crime and mystery, and usually, a ton of blood. Here are some of the best Giallo films, ones that stand the test of time, and are a must watch today for any fan of horror.

