Read full article on original website
Related
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
TODAY.com
Watch Tom Cruise complete ‘biggest stunt in cinema history’ with death-defying jump
Tom Cruise is soaring to new heights. The legendary actor appears in a new video from the making of the upcoming “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” that gives fans an “extended behind the scenes look at the biggest stunt in cinema history,” according to Paramount Pictures’ description of the clip on YouTube.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Amid Many ‘Safe’ Films, a Few Are Acts of Daring
At the 2022 global box office so far, every movie in the top 10 is a sequel. Every single one of them. Film fans often gripe that Hollywood has no imagination. Ah, the innocence of non-pros! They don’t understand that Hollywood is simply giving the audience what they want. It’s a business, and sequels/franchises keep the lights on at the studios. But there are some who persuaded the money people to take big risks. So let’s salute the filmmakers and studios that didn’t play it safe this year. Everything Everywhere All at Once Writer-directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert take their characters through multiple realities. It’s...
Saw 10: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Horror Sequel
Saw 10 is the latest installment in the horror franchise. Here is what we know about it.
Collider
From 'Blood and Black Lace' to 'Deep Red,' These are the Best Giallo Horror Films
Horror has lots of subgenres under its tent. Starting in the 1930s, horror was populated with gothic films and monster movies. Moving into the 70s and more so in the 1980s, the slasher craze took over. This past decade, supernatural and possession films were all the rage. That’s just America though. In the 1960s, a genre in Italy began that, while not entirely mainstream, would produce cult favorites in the States, and influence countless future films. That distinction would belong to the Giallo subgenre, a type of horror film that mixed aspects of slashers with crime and mystery, and usually, a ton of blood. Here are some of the best Giallo films, ones that stand the test of time, and are a must watch today for any fan of horror.
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
13 2022 Movies We’ll Still Be Talking About In 10 Years
Love them or hate them, these 2022 movies are going to be the talk of the town for some time to come.
‘Thirteen Lives’: Read The Screenplay Behind Ron Howard’s Harrowing Tale Of Survival
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. On June 23, 2018, a young Thai soccer team and their coach became trapped in a cave when an early monsoon hit. Director Ron Howard became entranced by the harrowing 18-day ordeal to rescue them, and decided that he needed to tell the story on film. “I honestly felt that this was a movie for this moment,” Howard said during a panel for the Amazon Studios movie at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. “I thought it was an object lesson...
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
Collider
The Best, Most Realistic Movie About Time Travel Cost $7,000
If ever a film were brought into existence through the sheer force of one man's will, 2004's Primer is it. Over the course of three years, creator Shane Carruth (who was in his late 20s at the inception) wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and wrote the score for the incredibly innovative, super-grounded sci-fi, all on a budget of $7,000. Primer would go on to win the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Alfred P. Sloan Prize and become a beloved sci-fi cult classic.
Horror Movies That Set New Standards in Their Genre
"The Exorcist" is a horror film released in 1973 directed by William Friedkin. The movie is based on the 1971 novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty and tells the story of a young girl named Regan who becomes possessed by a demon and the efforts of two priests to exorcise the demon from her body.
Comments / 0