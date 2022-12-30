Read full article on original website
'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne led for the majority of the contest, nearly 34 minutes to be exact. As is often the case in league games it was an exchange of runs that decided the game on Saturday. Youngstown State scored 13 straight to go up 61-53 with 8:30 left in the game. It was their first lead since the score was 9-8. No worries though, the 'Dons followed on a 15-2 run. Damian Chong Qui scored nine of the points in the five-minute stretch to take a 68-63 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
Boys High School Basketball: Central Noble tops East Noble in NYE showdown
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Central Noble boys basketball team bested county rival East Noble 57-42 in a New Year's Eve showdown on Saturday. Isaiah Gard scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Cougars, while Redick Zolman pitched in with 11 and Drew Pliett added 10 in the win.
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
Annual Countdown to Noon returns to Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Once again, Science Central celebrated the new year early with its annual Countdown to Noon. It’s been going on for more than 15 years. This year, they dropped 2,023 balloons to ring in 2023. Science Central’s Executive Director Martin Fisher said it’s always...
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
Ewing Street to be closed Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ewing Street will be closed to through traffic between Main and Superior Streets starting Tuesday. The street closure is to allow for sewer work. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done on January 24. There will be a marked detour for traffic.
New Year's Resolutions: What are your goals for 2023?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With a new year comes new opportunities, and of course resolutions. FOX 55 asked people around Fort Wayne what they're planning to do in 2023. Allen County Sheriff-Elect Troy Hershberger: “Probably spend more time working out and taking seriously the physical aspect of the job, and stress what it can do."
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 424 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 122,653 cases and 1,231 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Indiana Department of Health urging parents to get children tested for lead
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is urging parents to get children younger than six tested for lead exposure in compliance with the new law. Act 1313 goes into effect Sunday, and requires children's healthcare providers to offer lead testing, ideally close to their 1- and 2-year checkups.
How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as the storm system that caused life-threatening flooding in California pushes east. Thousands of Californians are still grappling with power outages or impassable roads Sunday after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the...
