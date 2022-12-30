Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Australia’s top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China
Australia’s top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show. China’s Covid cases are surging after Beijing abandoned its costly zero-Covid strategy, prompting a number of countries to impose restrictions...
Inflation fears fade as geopolitical risks rise
Inflation fears roiled the markets in 2022. Now, investors may have scarier things to worry about in 2023, according to a report from global research and consulting firm Eurasia Group. Most notable? Concerns about the increasingly chaotic geopolitical landscape. “Inflation shockwaves” still feature as one of Eurasia’s top political risks...
Russian blame game breaks out after Moscow says its own troops’ cell phone use caused Makiivka strike
A rare public blame game has broken out between the Russian government and some pro-Kremlin leaders and military experts, after Moscow appeared to blame its own soldiers’ use of cell phones for a Ukrainian strike that killed at least 89 troops on New Year’s Day. The Russian Ministry...
‘Uncharted territory’: January heat records smashed across Europe
The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent. On New Year’s Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.
China’s new supercarrier will soon undergo first sea trials, officer says
The Chinese navy’s massive new aircraft carrier, the CNS Fujian, is expected to head to sea for the first time this year, the ship’s executive officer said in an interview with state media. In a report on the interview published Tuesday by state-run China Daily, Senior Capt. Qian...
Banksy mural theft ringleader could face 12 years in jail, Ukraine says
The ringleader of a group that allegedly tried to steal a Banksy mural from a wall in Ukraine could face up to 12 years in prison, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement Monday. The suspect, who has not been named, was served a “notice of...
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week’s trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit...
There wasn’t a single bank robbery in Denmark last year
The number of bank robberies in Denmark fell to zero last year, as beefed-up security and reduced use of cash in the Nordic country make holdups less lucrative. Bank heists have been declining steadily since 2000, when 221 took place, or one for nearly every day that branches were open.
5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan
Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
