BBC
Young Gloucestershire: Charity gets £10K for fuel poverty project
A charity has been given a £10,000 National Grid grant to support young people in fuel poverty. Young Gloucester said it would use the funds to provide people in need with heating packs, which include hot water bottles and gloves. It said £5,000 would also go towards the charity's...
BBC
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust celebrates 60th anniversary
A conservation charity that helped established some of Nottinghamshire's most popular nature reserves is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has been campaigning to protect the county's green spaces and habitats since 1962. The trust has reflected on numerous successful campaigns over the decades. It has also promised...
BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
BBC
Newtown-in-St-Martin community pub celebrates first Christmas
People living in a remote village say their new community pub has been "vital" for isolated people over Christmas. Landlords of The Prince of Wales in Newtown-in-St-Martin, south Cornwall, said they have been "overwhelmed" by support since it reopened in November. It followed a campaign by villagers to buy the...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Housing association residents overcharged huge amounts in service fees
London residents have accused their housing associations of overcharging them thousands of pounds for services they have not used. Some tenants were charged to have rubbish removed from a completely different estate, while others had to pay over £300 to change a light bulb. A group of neighbours in...
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
BBC
West Midlands fire services saw big rise in summer wildfires
The number of summer wildfires which Shropshire firefighters had to tackle nearly trebled in 2022. The county's fire service responded to 138 calls in June, July and August, compared to 50 in 2021 and 40 in 2020. It took 53 of those calls in July 2022, when the UK was...
BBC
Christie fire: Manchester cancer research centre has £1m funding gap
A new cancer research centre being constructed to replace a hospital building badly damaged by fire will "make a difference" to patient's outcomes, scientists have said. The blaze broke out at The Christie Hospital in Manchester five years ago. A £20m fundraising appeal was launched to be put towards the...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Norfolk lifeboatman gets British Empire Medal
A retired lifeboat helmsman who now volunteers as boathouse manager has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to maritime safety. Ted Luckin, 93, joined Cromer Lifeboat in 1960 as a mechanic and tractor driver and took charge of the Norfolk town's new inshore lifeboat in 1964. It is...
BBC
Driffield: Scrambling returns to town after Covid
A centuries-old tradition that sees shopkeepers throw treats to children is set to return on Saturday after a Covid-enforced hiatus. Since the 1800s, youngsters in Driffield, East Yorkshire, have enjoyed "scrambling" for sweets and money as part of New Year celebrations. Organisers Driffield Town Council said they were expecting a...
BBC
Actor accepts OBE for services to drama and charity
Birmingham-born actor David Harewood has accepted an OBE for his service to drama and charity. The 57-year-old, who starred in US drama series Homeland, was nominated after he became a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism. He told supporters it is "one of those days" when the...
