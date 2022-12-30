Read full article on original website
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
Gilliam Prepared As Christian Judge-Executive Takes Office
A century of Democrat leadership officially ended Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Justice Center, when longtime Republican Jerry Gilliam was sworn in alongside his magistrates as judge-executive of the state’s second-largest county. Gilliam won a close November race against 24-year incumbent Steve Tribble, and he noted that it’s...
County elected officials, officers sworn in
It was a full day of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon, as county elected officials and their staff swore their oaths of office in front of a judge. It all kicked off with newly elected Family Court Judge Katherine Hicks Demps, who had a special ceremony in which she was given her official judge’s robes. She was sworn in front of all her fellow judges, including some retired judges, and she says she’s eager to hit the ground running and bring both compassion and fairness to the families of Christian County.
Mayor of Hopkinsville, City Council take oath of office
Hopkinsville City Council and the new Mayor of Hopkinsville were sworn-in Thursday evening. JR Knight steps into the role of mayor, stepping into the position held by outgoing Mayor Wendell Lynch—and just in time, as the first city council meeting of the new year is coming up next week. He and councilmembers were sworn-in by Judge Andrew Self.
Audrey Stapp, 84, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 84-year-old Audrey Stapp of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in LaFayette, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is...
Donald Buchanan, 90, of Hopkinsville
Graveside service for 90-year old Donald Scott Buchanan of Hopkinsville will be Private. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Virginia Adair Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Son, David (Becky) Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Brother, Jack (Nancy) Buchanan of...
Hopkinsvlle Mayor And City Council To Take Oath Thursday
New Hopkinsville Mayor J. R. Knight and Hopkinsville City Council will take the oath of office Thursday at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center. Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self will administer the oath of office to Mayor-elect Knight and all city council members. Joining Mayor Knight on Hopkinsville City Council are Natasha Sophia Francis in Ward 1, Bruce Smiley in Ward 2, Ward 3 council member Donald Marsh, Chuck Crabtree in Ward 4, Amy Craig in Ward 5, Ward 6 councilman Travis Martin, Doug Wilcox in Ward 7, Robert Terry Meek in the 8th Ward, Jamie Leinberger in Ward 9, Steve Keel in Ward 10, Jason Bell in Ward 11, and Matthew Handy in Ward 12.
Vicky Woodruff, 63, of Cadiz
There will no services at this time for 63-year old Vicky Jo Woodruff, of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Mike Woodruff of Cadiz; son, Jeremy Wilson of Hopkinsville, KY; daughter, Misty Wilson of Hopkinsville; step-son, Michael (Crystal) Woodruff of Greenville, KY; step-daughters, Stacy (Todd) Newman of Greenville and Michelle (Ronnie) Gatti of Rock Springs, WY; sister, Katie (Scott) McMurray of Westerville, OH; brother, Jeff (Pam) Teddleton of Morgan Hill, CA; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Rena Wells, 80, of Hopkinsville
A private family burial ceremony will be held for 80-year old Rena Mae Fish Wells of Hopkinsville. The family has chosen cremation with a private family burial ceremony to be held at a later date in Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the...
Jewell Powell, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year old Jewell Belvert "J.B." Powell of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 until the funeral hour. Survivors Include:. Sons: Brian Lee...
Jimmy Goode, 81 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Jimmy Goode of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 4 at 12pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from to 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Melissa Barrera, 54, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 54-year old Melissa Missy Barrera of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter: Darian Barrera of Sparks, NV. Brothers: Gavoni (Noy) Gonzales of Greenville, TN and...
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
Patricia Belew, 69, of Oak Grove
A celebration of life for 69-year-old Patricia "Susan" Belew of Oak Grove will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of...
Jeffrey Lowe, 57, of Hopkinsville
A Celebration of Life Service for 57-year old Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Judie Lowe; his stepson, Robert Glenn Powell and his wife Lyndsey...
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
