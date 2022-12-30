Read full article on original website
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
whvoradio.com
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
whvoradio.com
Smith Anticipating New Role As Christian County Jailer
Sworn in alongside a swathe of staff members and deputy jailers Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Judicial Center, the new Jailer Adam Smith is jumping immediately to the task. Work, he said, will begin right away on the acclimation process — something he’s going to need after 12 years...
whvoradio.com
Kem Retires After 29 Years With Christian County
After 29 years as a magistrate and Christian County Clerk, the end of the road has arrived for Mike Kem. It’s a sunset he has welcomed and embraced, and on Wednesday afternoon, he received a rousing round of applause from noted dignitaries, associates and family for his three decades of services — following a retirement reception held at the Christian County Fiscal Court room.
whopam.com
Mayor of Hopkinsville, City Council take oath of office
Hopkinsville City Council and the new Mayor of Hopkinsville were sworn-in Thursday evening. JR Knight steps into the role of mayor, stepping into the position held by outgoing Mayor Wendell Lynch—and just in time, as the first city council meeting of the new year is coming up next week. He and councilmembers were sworn-in by Judge Andrew Self.
WBKO
Warren Co. Judge Executive elect talks plans for the new year in office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2023 just days away, many have begun to think about what resolutions or goals they may want to set to start their new year. Local city and county officials are also setting goals for Bowling Green to start off in the right step next year.
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
A man that was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
WBKO
St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director. “St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
WBKO
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
WSMV
Buc-ee’s coming to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s, a popular Southern chain of large travel center stores, is set to open a new location in Montgomery County in 2023. The city of Clarksville is slated for a new Buc-ee’s next year and the location is off I-24 on Trenton Road, according to a spokesperson for the city. Buc-ee’s purchased the property within the last two months.
Kentucky correctional officer allegedly assaulted by inmates with weapon
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
wvih.com
Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack
A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
yoursportsedge.com
Third Quarter the Difference as Colonels Fall to Pearl-Cohn
The Christian County Colonels’ bid to extend their winning streak to four games came up just a little short Friday. Pearl-Cohn used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to lead the way to a 65-52 win over the Colonels in their final game of the Overton Christmas Tournament.
