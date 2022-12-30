ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

wfft.com

No. 13 Indiana Tech takes crosstown showdown with Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Saint Francis Lady Cougars (8-7; 4-1 Crossroads) played host to the Indiana Tech Warriors Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center, and were defeated in their cross-town rivalry match up with a close final of 69-71. The Lady Cougars fought throughout the game and kept the scoreline pretty tight.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State

Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
FORT WAYNE, IN
247Sports

PREVIEW: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 All-American Bowl is finally here. The players arrive in San Antonio on Monday, Jan. 2 and it’s going to be a busy week for some future Notre Dame football players. Let’s look at the participants representing the Fighting Irish. Houston (Texas) Kinkaid...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Komets filet Walleye for 8th straight win

The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye. The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye.
FORT WAYNE, IN
sprintcarandmidget.com

Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind

The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Comeback

Notre Dame legend celebrates Gator Bowl win, trolls rival

Notre Dame’s football team finished its 2022 season on a positive note on Friday night, defeating South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. When the game was over, Rick Mirer, one of the greatest quarterbacks in Fighting Irish history, enjoyed the win. He also got in a shot at Notre Dame’s biggest gridiron rival, the University Read more... The post Notre Dame legend celebrates Gator Bowl win, trolls rival appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
wfft.com

Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ring in the new year with annual Polar Bear Club Swim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jump into 2023 with a cold winter swim at Johnny Appleseed Park. St. Joe Athletic Club is holding the 2023 Polar Bear Club Swim on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Organizers said to wear old shoes for the swim, and bring a towel and dry clothes to change into. Organizers added running is not allowed during the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfft.com

Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson

Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
FORT WAYNE, IN

