Notre Dame Women's Basketball Hosts Boston College In ACC Home Opener
After playing its first two ACC games on the road, Notre Dame returns home to open the new year against Boston College
wfft.com
No. 13 Indiana Tech takes crosstown showdown with Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Saint Francis Lady Cougars (8-7; 4-1 Crossroads) played host to the Indiana Tech Warriors Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center, and were defeated in their cross-town rivalry match up with a close final of 69-71. The Lady Cougars fought throughout the game and kept the scoreline pretty tight.
wfft.com
'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State
Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play.
wfft.com
Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
PREVIEW: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 All-American Bowl is finally here. The players arrive in San Antonio on Monday, Jan. 2 and it’s going to be a busy week for some future Notre Dame football players. Let’s look at the participants representing the Fighting Irish. Houston (Texas) Kinkaid...
wfft.com
Komets filet Walleye for 8th straight win
The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye. The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind
The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
Notre Dame legend celebrates Gator Bowl win, trolls rival
Notre Dame’s football team finished its 2022 season on a positive note on Friday night, defeating South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. When the game was over, Rick Mirer, one of the greatest quarterbacks in Fighting Irish history, enjoyed the win. He also got in a shot at Notre Dame’s biggest gridiron rival, the University Read more... The post Notre Dame legend celebrates Gator Bowl win, trolls rival appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wfft.com
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
WANE-TV
Ring in the new year with annual Polar Bear Club Swim
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jump into 2023 with a cold winter swim at Johnny Appleseed Park. St. Joe Athletic Club is holding the 2023 Polar Bear Club Swim on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Organizers said to wear old shoes for the swim, and bring a towel and dry clothes to change into. Organizers added running is not allowed during the event.
Buchner accounts for 5 TDs, Notre Dame wins Gator Bowl 45-38
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Notre Dame's Tyler Buchner accounted for seven of the 11 touchdowns in the highest-scoring Gator Bowl in history. Two of them he'd like to forget. Buchner threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs,...
Michigan lineman plays for grandmother, Paw Paw community
The Fiesta Bowl will be Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart's first game since the death of his grandmother.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
WANE-TV
Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
Drivers, start your engines! The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday.
