wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/30)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 10 area high school basketball games in the final Locker Room of the 2022 calendar year. Kokomo Tournament (Phil Cox Memorial Tournament) Consolation. Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40. South Bend Riley 64, Bishop Luers 56.
Winter Haven upsets Olympia to win Kingdom of the Sun
OCALA, FLORIDA – When the FHSAA basketball state finals arrive in Lakeland this coming March, a lot of people may point back to the Kingdom of the Sun tournament as a precursor to the Class 7A semifinals. Winter Haven knocked off previously unbeaten Orlando Olympia, 75-69, in the title game of the ...
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
wfft.com
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
Lake Brantley's Harris brothers will pick between UCF and Maryland on Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – The suspense will build for another month for Lake Brantley High’s All-American brothers Michael and Andrew Harris. Michael announced on New Year’s Eve that he and Andrew will choose between the University of Central Florida and Maryland on National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023. ...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
WANE-TV
Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
wfft.com
Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Rumble In Fort Wayne Begins Today
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum kicked off Thursday night with 87 practice sessions. Racing begins Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday night. Heavy hitters Tony Stewart and Russ Gamester were among...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
WANE-TV
Ring in the new year with annual Polar Bear Club Swim
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jump into 2023 with a cold winter swim at Johnny Appleseed Park. St. Joe Athletic Club is holding the 2023 Polar Bear Club Swim on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Organizers said to wear old shoes for the swim, and bring a towel and dry clothes to change into. Organizers added running is not allowed during the event.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
wfft.com
Annual Countdown to Noon returns to Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Once again, Science Central celebrated the new year early with its annual Countdown to Noon. It’s been going on for more than 15 years. This year, they dropped 2,023 balloons to ring in 2023. Science Central’s Executive Director Martin Fisher said it’s always...
wfft.com
'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne led for the majority of the contest, nearly 34 minutes to be exact. As is often the case in league games it was an exchange of runs that decided the game on Saturday. Youngstown State scored 13 straight to go up 61-53 with 8:30 left in the game. It was their first lead since the score was 9-8. No worries though, the 'Dons followed on a 15-2 run. Damian Chong Qui scored nine of the points in the five-minute stretch to take a 68-63 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
Breaking: Lakeland's Cormani McClain appears to confirm his Miami commitment
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – When it comes to drama, Lakeland High 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain has no rival. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back on Wednesday checked into Under Armour Next All-American headquarters wearing Miami Hurricanes gear from head to toe, and then on Thursday flashed the “U” ...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
WOWO News
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
