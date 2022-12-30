YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne led for the majority of the contest, nearly 34 minutes to be exact. As is often the case in league games it was an exchange of runs that decided the game on Saturday. Youngstown State scored 13 straight to go up 61-53 with 8:30 left in the game. It was their first lead since the score was 9-8. No worries though, the 'Dons followed on a 15-2 run. Damian Chong Qui scored nine of the points in the five-minute stretch to take a 68-63 lead with just under three minutes remaining.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO