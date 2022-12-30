Read full article on original website
Related
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters
A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport. Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined. Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said...
BBC
Actor accepts OBE for services to drama and charity
Birmingham-born actor David Harewood has accepted an OBE for his service to drama and charity. The 57-year-old, who starred in US drama series Homeland, was nominated after he became a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism. He told supporters it is "one of those days" when the...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion CEO appointed OBE
Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Barber was honoured for services to football. "It's humbling," he said. "It's a team sport and I've always been part of a team, whether it's been playing or part of a professional environment."
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
Love Island's Sharon Gaffka urges spike victims to go to police
A former Love Island contestant is urging victims of spiking to go to the police as partygoers gear up for the New Year. Sharon Gaffka, who was a victim of drink spiking herself, has been working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) "trying to change society". The Didcot-based social media influencer...
NME
AJ Tracey is going into “album mode” in 2023
AJ Tracey has ended 2022 by promising that he’s going into “album mode” next year as a way of teasing forthcoming new music. Across 2022, the London rapper has shared the single ‘Reasonable’ and given fans a full release of long-awaited freestyle ‘Seoul’. Both follow his 2021 studio album ‘Flu Game’.
BBC
London transport faces new reality as strikes dominate
2022 has been the year of disputes and disruption. Transport workers remain deeply embroiled in bitter quarrels with their employers, and a new era of travel appears to be setting in around them. Deserted by their customers during the first fearful days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the transport networks took...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
New Year Honours: Pat Jennings 'absolutely delighted' with CBE
Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is "absolutely delighted" after being made a CBE in the New Year Honours list. Jennings won five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland. "It's lovely to be recognised," said the 77-year-old. Former Northern Ireland captain Gail...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at party
Guests at an Aberdeenshire hotel were treated to a Hogmanay performance by Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri. A video posted on Twitter showed the pair belting out a rendition of Abba's Waterloo at The Fife Arms in Braemar. Ms Spiteri sings the famous chorus while Dame Judi pretends to...
BBC
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Sister Mary Elizabeth had lived a devout, austere and mostly silent life as a nun, spending most of her days in her Carmelite cell in northern England. But a fleeting encounter with a similarly devout monk would lead him to send her a message bearing words that left her reeling, "Would you leave your order and marry me?"
Comments / 0