Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'

Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Picks up leg injury

Lockett sustained a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Jets. Lockett went to the locker room near the end of the first half and wasn't on the sideline after the break before the Seahawks revealed the reason for his absence. He was back in action Sunday following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a broken left index finger, but that issue didn't force him to exit Week 17. If Lockett is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain

Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday

Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light, and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces

Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win

Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return

Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday

Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Targeted 13 times in loss

Smith recorded nine catches on 13 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints. Smith paced the Eagles' receiving corps in targets and receptions and turned in his third consecutive 100-yard performance. His effort was highlighted by long receptions of 28 and 25 yards, though he was also peppered with targets in the short areas of the field by Gardner Minshew. After beginning the season with a volatile target rate, Smith now has at least eight targets in each of his last nine contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday

Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Does little with 10 targets

Dortch recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons. Coming off a career-high 10-catch performance in Week 16, Dortch tied for the team lead in targets. However, he was unable to convert that opportunity into any type of production as his longest reception went for just 11 yards. So long as DeAndre Hopkins (knee) remains sidelined, Dortch should continue to see expanded opportunity, though the overall state of the Arizona offense could hold back his numbers.
ARIZONA STATE

