ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Next chance of AZ rain and snow on Thursday
PHOENIX — It's been a wet and snowy start to the new year across Arizona!. Our latest storm is now clearing out and our forecast is finally drying out on Wednesday. Clouds will continue to pass through, but we are not expecting any rain or snow across Arizona. Temperatures...
Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow
A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!
PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
AZFamily
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
azbigmedia.com
