Arizona State

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Weather Force

Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Tourine

Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona

Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
ARIZONA STATE
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT

